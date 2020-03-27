At a time when the entire country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, most of the people have asked their househelps to skip work.

For those who haven't, police officials responsible for making lockdown a success are not allowing maids to go to work keeping in mind the spread of the disease. A video of a woman arguing with the security guards of her society for not letting her maid in, is going viral on the internet.

From the video, it is clear that the woman had gone out to pick her maid amid lockdown. When she returned, the security guards denied her entry, saying that maids aren't allowed.

She gets on arguing with the guards and says:

Meri maid to paise denge kya RWA wale 22 se 31 tareekh tak? Main nahi dungi isko tankhwah. Aap doge kya?

Netizens are calling out the woman for her arrogance and disrespecting the rules of the society.

Disgusting — Punita Toraskar 🇮🇳⛳️ (@impuni) March 26, 2020

Ridiculous woman. We voluntarily stopped our maids last Friday with the assurance that the full salary will be paid...and then you have this! — SS (@scorpion_11_17) March 26, 2020

All these rich n arrogant people's are in first place responsible for bringing n spreading the viruse in which is effecting most the common people ... Govt should take some actions against people's like this ... — Tanha.dil_Tanha.safar (@Monaguha2) March 26, 2020

She asked paper of rules for maid

Just show her papers of lockdown, call police and help police to arrest her. Simple — Phoenix 2.0 (@Phoenix_on_Rise) March 26, 2020

🤾Real world terrorists! Should be quarantined first.😷 — Chaturvedi A🇮🇳! (@anujchat) March 26, 2020

These super rich needs a lesson.... Money has made them so arrogant.. — Chinese virus (@shekhar261976) March 26, 2020

In this time of pandemic and crisis, while on one side people are pledging to not deduct their maids' salaries, there are others who are showing arrogance and making them work despite all the risks.