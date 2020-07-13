Amidst the pandemic and the lockdown, a strange sight was witnessed by many at Pedder Road in Mumbai. A woman stood in front of a car and blocked the road, causing a traffic jam.

The Range Rover's passengers included the woman's husband and his alleged girlfriend, which caused the woman to park her car in the middle of the road and confront them.

The woman can be seen asking the man to get out of the car in the video and blocking the road. However, the car can be seen driving away as soon as the woman moved aside.

This occurred on Saturday evening. We have issued a challan to the woman for obstruction of traffic.

- Pravin Padval, additional commissioner of police told HT

Caught cheating by wife on Pedder road. Video is viral in SOBO social media. pic.twitter.com/hoUJkSmzol — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) July 12, 2020

No criminal offence has been registered, and the woman has only be fined for abandoning her car in the middle of the road.