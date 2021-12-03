Sure, we all love our pets and take care of them. But this incident in Delta Airlines where a woman started to breastfeed her cat is not only bizarre but makes me curious to know why?

An image is going viral on social media that shows the message that flight staff sent to the ground sent using the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System.

I saw this on Reddit today. It’s an a ACARS in-flight message from the cockpit to the ground.



Also, civilization had a good run. pic.twitter.com/AjQhIaE80H — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 24, 2021

According to the New York Post, the unidentified woman was on a Delta Airlines flight from Syracuse, New York to Atlanta, Georgia when she began breastfeeding her cat.

Though the flight attendant repeatedly asked the woman to stop, but the woman refused.

A flight attendant, Ainsley Elizabeth, witnessed the incident and talked about it on her TikTok video. She said:

This woman had one of those, like, hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket so it looked like a baby," Ainsley Elizabeth said in her video "Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch and she wouldn't put the cat back in the carrier. And the cat was screaming for its life.

More details about this incident were posted on Twitter by an aviation enthusiast who spoke to a co-passenger who witnessed the incident.

Fellow passengers were shocked by the what they were witnessing by the lady in 13A and alerted the cabin crew. — Eric (@GoldboxATL) November 30, 2021

Delta airlines outline the fact that there are no laws that prohibit mothers from breastfeeding their human babies during flight.

They also allow animals such as small dogs, cats and household birds to board domestic flights and “must be able to fit in a small, ventilated pet carrier.”