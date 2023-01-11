When Shakira said, ‘I’m on tonight, you know my hips don’t lie’, while shimmying her booty, we didn’t know the singer was showing us the way to release our ‘trauma’. Even Nora Fatehi must be doing the same while twerking in the song, Garmi. Well, this stupid thought popped in my head after listening a podcast on Twitter.

A woman has claimed that we store emotions in our hips. And when we twerk, shake, shimmy, or perform any kind of hip movement in the dance, we are letting our trauma go away. WTF, right? Her video has gone viral.

The clip posted by a Twitter user, @prenkuchan, begins with the woman discussing that twerking is a “spiritual practice”. “Shaking is such a primal practice of releasing trauma and somatic blockages and emotions through our body especially our hips, our hips is now we know is where we store emotions (sic),” she says.

Talking about twerking, the woman adds, “When you are bending your knees, you’re crouching on the floor, you’re connecting to earth, you’re connecting to womb, you’re restoring your energy (sic).”

While the woman is making such claims, the host nods.

Watch the full video here:

Twerking is a spiritual practice that heals trauma because our hips is where we store emotions 🤡 pic.twitter.com/BDKuFY6r8q — prenkuchan 🎨 (@prenkuchan) January 9, 2023

Let’s see how netizens are reacting to it:

Any form of exercise releases endorphins and serves as anti-stress & anti-depressants. Generally speaking exercise improves the mood and mental health.



Now what spiritual practice BS is this? Hahaha 💀😂 https://t.co/oeL0TutPiv — DӨЯΛ (@doreenayad) January 11, 2023

What a load of absolute bullshit 💩



We are watching the decline of civilization before our very eyes . https://t.co/ILNrfss2Ju — issi778866 (@issi778866) January 11, 2023

People can just say anything these days and think they are making sense. https://t.co/t00ClKhEoC — Gini (@giniekay) January 11, 2023

She's right and shakira was the first Tirthankar. Yall late on this. https://t.co/WxLNOM7SMp — skynet stan (@unironictechbro) January 11, 2023

You lost me at Zebras. 🦓🦓 https://t.co/8xOnRPXDBR — I Prefer Dogs (@SorryIsaidF_off) January 11, 2023

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA

😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣

WHo needs a comedy club when you have twitter? https://t.co/yUDX6fhghS — (((Mr Charmy Pants))) גדעון בן אברהם (@MrCharmyPants) January 11, 2023

Ahh ok, twerking is spiritual, I get it now. https://t.co/ynIK4Huuqt — James Pickett 🇺🇲 (@jamesrpickett) January 11, 2023

Every day you see the dumbest thing you've ever seen or hear the dumbest thing you've ever heard. https://t.co/mdqAmUczlg — The Faceless Rando (@nonblankslate) January 11, 2023

Well, if any of my friend got depressed, I'll simply ask them to twerk https://t.co/1KVQwCf17K — SHIV 🇮🇳 (@ShiwanshRai) January 10, 2023

This is what happens when folks appropriate the neuroscience of trauma to promote foolishness & the “spirituality” of sensuality



No. Trauma is not stored in the hips. Emotions are not stored in the hips.



What ridiculous conclusions https://t.co/l6KaLbjNPl — ariel gonzalez bovat (@arielbovat) January 11, 2023

Her confidence is admirable but intelligence is not. https://t.co/12GuVaRQd6 — Observer 23 (@darshak_23) January 10, 2023

Wow, I had no idea my hips were a secret emotional storage unit. Looks like I have some twerking to do to work through my love for dad jokes. https://t.co/7Ve6OIZ426 — katori //🌈 (@katoricut) January 10, 2023

This is why hips don't lie? 🤣🧐 https://t.co/jH9fCQfM7d — দেবলীনা دیولینا 🌟 (@AarKiBolboBolo) January 10, 2023

Hello miss internet explorer, Shakira has cracked this spiritual practice long before in "Hips don't lie" song.😹😹 https://t.co/uUbmbHi0gf — 𝐙𝐀𝐂𝐊ᴮᶦʳʸᵃⁿᶦʷᵃˡᵃ® (@ZackRhea) January 10, 2023

No, it's not…

Each "Chakra" is "supposed" to harbor emotions. There is no Chakra in the hips. (If anyone even wants to get into the spiritual mumbo jumbo.) Even getting further into that, it would be the opposite expression of the base Chakra. (The closest Chakra.) https://t.co/vHxOBeralp — 𝔏𝔲𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔞 (@LumLotus) January 10, 2023

BRB, I am going to take twerking classes now! Oh wait, no I am not. This is just plain stupidity.