Frontline workers have been working round the clock ever since the pandemic erupted in our country and it has been difficult for them to get holidays/leaves due to the current Covid situation.

Asha Roth, a constable, posted at the Dungarpur kotwali in Rajasthan held her haldi ceremony at the police station as she wasn't able to get her leaves approved due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Rajasthan: 'Haldi' ceremony of a woman police constable who is posted at Dungarpur police station was held at station premises, as couldn't avail leave amid surge in COVID19 cases. (23/4) pic.twitter.com/S1KoKc99yB — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

Asha was dressed up in a yellow salwar suit and red chunni for the occasion. And, other female cops applied turmeric on Asha's face and hands inside the station premises.

The 'haldi' ceremony of a woman police constable appointed at the Dungarpur kotwali in #Rajasthan was held at the police station premises, as she failed to get her leave sanctioned amid the #lockdown in place in the state in the wake of surging #COVID19 cases.@IPS_Association pic.twitter.com/JbhQnnjmsT — 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐇𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢 🇮🇳 (@nationalDivyang) April 24, 2021

They sang traditional songs and her colleagues also ensured every ritual was followed to make her day special.

The soon-to-be bride was going to get married in May last year but, it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Her wedding was fixed for April 30 this year but, she had to report on duty due to the ongoing curfew so her colleagues decided to surprise her by hosting the haldi ceremony at the police station.

Station in-charge Dilip Daan in an interview said:

When we came to know that she is unable to go to her village to attend her haldi ceremony, we all decided to make the celebration unique inside the police station, as the auspicious 'Muhurat' could not be rescheduled.

Here's how netizens reacted to this heart-warming story:

Proud



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/gapHjMlUV6 — KJS DHILLON (@Tiny_Dhillon) April 24, 2021

God bless her ❤ https://t.co/vpDkQaRfdm — Tripti Singh (@triptidaudsar) April 24, 2021

Genuinely, I don't have words to describing the frontliners' contribution to the Nation.

It's really gesture of humanity.



Please Bhagwan gives them more power to fight with pandemic



🙏🙏 — The Kingdom Of Humanity (@KingdomHumanity) April 24, 2021

Heart touching 👏👏👏 — Deepak Walia (@deepwal77) April 24, 2021

Luckily, her leaves for the wedding is approved.