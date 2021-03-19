Do you know what annoys me? Seeing my mother work day and night at home, without getting any credit in return. Do you know what annoys me more? That even she doesn't give any credit to herself.

Which is the case with so many homemakers around the world. They confuse unacknowledged work with 'duty' and of course, no one calls them out because that's going to make things too inconvinient for them.

That is where the woman, who goes by the name Miss Potkin on Twitter, steps in. In a bid to make her family realise the importance of household work, she decided not to do it.

Two days ago, I decided to stop doing the dishes. I make all the dinners and I am tired of having to do all the cleaning too. SINCE THEN this pile has appeared and at some point they are going to run out of spoons and cups and plates.



Who will blink first? Not me. pic.twitter.com/IZkOwP3a6B — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 17, 2021

Straight up, she said she will not wash the dishes, not empty the bins, not tidy things up in the house, not change the toilet rolls. None of that. And the result?

Day 3 - they’ve used the last of the big bowls and they’ve run out of spoons. No one is saying anything about the big pile but I can hear their brains ticking. No, family, I will not be loading the dishwasher today. — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

The last of the loo roll in the downstairs loo was used at 7:04pm last night. It hasn’t been replaced. They downstairs loo is now out of action for anyone that remembers. For anyone that doesn’t...god help them. — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

*David Attenborough voiceover* Now this is a most fascinating pile, a rare mix of items that historians will struggle to explain in years to come... pic.twitter.com/9QGuXk8hbG — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

People started eating bagels, resorted to using baby spoons to make tea, some even tried to clean half-heartedly and then gave up.

27 seconds of trying to scape that bowl, now multiply that by 6, and then multiply that by 7, then subtract the number of fucks I have left to give. — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

But then, this happened:

And every other loo! The toilet paper stacking is extremely Costco. There’s A LOT. Everywhere. SO MUCH LOO ROLL. pic.twitter.com/OIXSC0d5c6 — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

3 days. 3 days of not washing or picking up or tidying. 😂 — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

The family learned the lesson. Finally. Sort of.

This is such an important exercise for homemakers everywhere. Just quit. Would you not quit your job if you weren't paid and people took you for granted on top of that? You would. In fact, you wouldn't join in the first place. Why should house work be treated any differently.

As this woman rightly puts:

We keep our homes tidy because love. We cook food and set tables and fill the air with scents of roses and fresh laundry because love. Love is patient but love is also fucking tired because she works 14 hour days. — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

Love is fucking tired. Statement of the century!