You might throw expensive sh*z in the trash ‘coz you no longer need those items, but do you know that someone else can actually benefit from them? You might have heard of a phrase that reads, ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure’. Well, that is what defines the aforementioned situation.

Can you imagine that the person who finds your discarded items in garbage is making a fortune? Yep, a woman in Pennsylvania is one such dumpster diver, who apparently earns $5000 (₹4 lakh) per month by selling off items she finds in trash.

Various reports suggest that Veronica Taylor has made dumpster-diving into her full-time job by digging trash cans, discovering designer items, and putting them on resale. The 32-year-old woman sells those scavenging items on the auction app, WhatNot and on live-streamed auctions.

“It’s really like a real-life treasure hunt,” Taylor told the news agency, SWNS, reports New York Post.

Taylor had begun this work as a ‘hobby’ in 2022 and later turned it into a lucrative business with her longtime friend, Liz Wilson earlier this year. “You have no idea what you’re going to find. And I can hang out with my best friend and make a living from finding things,” Taylor added.

Both of them travel to places while exploring dumpsters in “rich-people neighborhoods” and at thrift shops.

Reportedly, she has found designer items including Louis Vuitton’s wallets and Michael Kors’ shoes from trash cans. “We find Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors. That’s in thrift stores. We thought, ‘There’s no way this was in the dumpster’,” Taylor and her friend said.

“I want to say we’ve been getting $4,000 to $5,000 a month. It’s definitely not worth working a real job for,” she told the agency further.

Apart from these branded items, they also pick food and hygiene products from trash, most of which they donate to charity.

