Be it an emergency or a random incident, to skip a day at work, we often see people coming up with creative ideas.

In a similar incident, a woman faked a flat tyre to get a day off from her boss. Not just that, to ensure that her boss approves her leave, she even sent a picture of a type with a nail poked in it.

Talking about the incident, a twitter user @sydneyywhitson, shared the picture and wrote, "My coworker called in (yet again) and said she had a nail on her tire that caused her to have a flat. I need everyone to stop what they’re doing and ZOOM IN TO THE NAIL IN THE PICTURE SHE SENT MY BOSS."

my coworker called in (yet again) and said she had a nail on her tire that caused her to have a flat. i need everyone to stop what they’re doing and ZOOM IN TO THE NAIL IN THE PICTURE SHE SENT MY BOSS pic.twitter.com/4NcJGuvF4F — syd the kid (@sydneyywhitson) January 8, 2020

After the picture went viral, several users gave her better picture options, while others busted her lie by showing a similar picture on Google search.

Have a look at some of the hilarious reactions.

She literally used the first image that came up when u ask “how to fix a tire with a nail”

Lmao pic.twitter.com/8vhSlLvluP — What? (@ItsNotPersonal0) January 9, 2020

If anyone wants to use this they can. I was doing 70 on the highway and tire randomly blew out. Thank god I ain’t spin out. pic.twitter.com/u99o3tIerD — Left on Read Papi 👺 (@Papito_Em) January 9, 2020

Yep. That’s what happens when you drive through construction zones in Toon Town. — Brad (@nukulartek) January 9, 2020

If you got a black car just throw thus in for a lil razzle dazzle pic.twitter.com/GcqJUVkSiF — Marcia 𝐿𝒶 𝒩𝑒𝑔𝓇𝒶 (@MarciaLaRein) January 9, 2020

Here's one from my real life if anyone needs one. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/cr4WuKMkxT — Kaya Jones (In TechniColor🖌) (@KayaColor) January 11, 2020

So you mean to tell me this wasn't even her own tire she photoshopped? It was a googled photo. Shhhhiiiiittttt🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8hVFooSZNk — Dawn🌊 (@obxgirl75) January 9, 2020

Here’s an actual picture you can use next time pic.twitter.com/v0QqrymGUc — 𝚂𝚊𝚖 𝙱𝚘𝚒 (@SamuelJarman) January 9, 2020

So far, the tweet has received more than 2,46,000 likes and more than 45,000 retweets.