Be it an emergency or a random incident, to skip a day at work, we often see people coming up with creative ideas.

nail in a tyre
Source: Sydneyywhitson

In a similar incident, a woman faked a flat tyre to get a day off from her boss. Not just that, to ensure that her boss approves her leave, she even sent a picture of a type with a nail poked in it.

Talking about the incident, a twitter user @sydneyywhitson, shared the picture and wrote, "My coworker called in (yet again) and said she had a nail on her tire that caused her to have a flat. I need everyone to stop what they’re doing and ZOOM IN TO THE NAIL IN THE PICTURE SHE SENT MY BOSS."

After the picture went viral, several users gave her better picture options, while others busted her lie by showing a similar picture on Google search.

Have a look at some of the hilarious reactions.

So far, the tweet has received more than 2,46,000 likes and more than 45,000 retweets.