The second wave of Covid is spreading at an alarming rate in our country. The hospital infrastructure is on the verge of collapsing, there is a shortage of beds, oxygen, and vaccine doses right now. 

Source: www.newindianexpress.com

The situation is tense, to say the least, and people are doing everything they can to help their loved ones recover, even if it means looking for a plasma donor on Tinder. 

Just like Sohini Chattopadhyay, a Twitter user, who managed to find a plasma donor for her friend through Tinder, the dating app. Yup, it's true. 

How is that even possible, you ask? Well, Sohini said that it was purely coincidental since she wasn't actively looking for a plasma donor on Tinder. 

In fact, her friend put the requirements in her bio and that's how they found someone who had recovered from Covid. 

Now, thankfully, her friend is recovering. 

Here's how netizens reacted to this cute story. 

It's heart-warming to see people helping one another in these difficult times. 