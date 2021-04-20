The second wave of Covid is spreading at an alarming rate in our country. The hospital infrastructure is on the verge of collapsing , there is a shortage of beds, oxygen, and vaccine doses right now.

The situation is tense, to say the least, and people are doing everything they can to help their loved ones recover, even if it means looking for a plasma donor on Tinder.

Just like Sohini Chattopadhyay, a Twitter user, who managed to find a plasma donor for her friend through Tinder, the dating app. Yup, it's true.

We found a plasma match for our friend through Tinder. 🤝



Dating app 1, govt 0. — Sohini Chattopadhyay (@popeyed) April 20, 2021

How is that even possible, you ask? Well, Sohini said that it was purely coincidental since she wasn't actively looking for a plasma donor on Tinder.

In fact, her friend put the requirements in her bio and that's how they found someone who had recovered from Covid.

A friend put the requirements on her bio and we found a Covid recovered dude 😂 — Sohini Chattopadhyay (@popeyed) April 20, 2021

Now, thankfully, her friend is recovering.

PS: she’s doing much better so might not need further intervention. — Sohini Chattopadhyay (@popeyed) April 20, 2021

Here's how netizens reacted to this cute story.

Tinder Setu always better than Aarogya Setu — Annie (@anirudhruhil7) April 20, 2021

Tinder or twitter ,we are in this together 🤣 — Skin Doctor (@itchymissy) April 20, 2021

This is so nice to hear . Tinda n Tinder rocks — Arnab (@UnknownIndian12) April 20, 2021

This is really hilarious and sad at the same time 😂 I hope your friend gets better soon — gameboy | was @yellowbuthollow (@fragnipanicked) April 20, 2021

Imagine if they end up having a family together... The father will tell kids how he met his mother and saved her life — Mr. Disappointment (@mrdisappoint) April 20, 2021

Pandemic is bringing out best of people & worst of government. — Arun Sharma (अरुण शर्मा) (@Arun_Sharma23) April 20, 2021

Now that’s a story — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) April 20, 2021

It's heart-warming to see people helping one another in these difficult times.