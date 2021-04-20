The situation is tense, to say the least, and people are doing everything they can to help their loved ones recover, even if it means looking for a plasma donor on Tinder.
Just like Sohini Chattopadhyay, a Twitter user, who managed to find a plasma donor for her friend through Tinder, the dating app. Yup, it's true.
We found a plasma match for our friend through Tinder. 🤝— Sohini Chattopadhyay (@popeyed) April 20, 2021
Dating app 1, govt 0.
How is that even possible, you ask? Well, Sohini said that it was purely coincidental since she wasn't actively looking for a plasma donor on Tinder.
In fact, her friend put the requirements in her bio and that's how they found someone who had recovered from Covid.
A friend put the requirements on her bio and we found a Covid recovered dude 😂— Sohini Chattopadhyay (@popeyed) April 20, 2021
Now, thankfully, her friend is recovering.
PS: she’s doing much better so might not need further intervention.— Sohini Chattopadhyay (@popeyed) April 20, 2021
Here's how netizens reacted to this cute story.
Tinder Setu always better than Aarogya Setu— Annie (@anirudhruhil7) April 20, 2021
Tinder or twitter ,we are in this together 🤣— Skin Doctor (@itchymissy) April 20, 2021
This is so nice to hear . Tinda n Tinder rocks— Arnab (@UnknownIndian12) April 20, 2021
Imagine if they end up having a family together... The father will tell kids how he met his mother and saved her life— Mr. Disappointment (@mrdisappoint) April 20, 2021
Now that’s a story— Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) April 20, 2021
It's heart-warming to see people helping one another in these difficult times.