Imagine living for 30 years a woman and then realizing that medically, you're a man. This is exactly what happened with this woman who while being treated for abdominal pain was told she was a ‘man’ suffering from testicular cancer.

According to Hindustan Times, the doctors diagnosed her with Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome’- a condition where a person is born genetically male but has all physical traits of a woman.

This 30-year-old resident of Birbhum has been married for 9 years. She had visited the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Cancer Hospital with severe abdominal pain a couple of months ago. After this, Dr Anupam Dutta and Dr Soumen Das conducted some tests, and found out the presence of developed testicles.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Dutta said:

From her appearance, she is a woman. Starting from her voice, developed breasts, normal external genitalia, everything is that of a woman. However, uterus and ovaries have been absent since birth. She has also never experienced menstruation... It’s a very rare condition, and can be found one in every 22,000 people.

He further explained her condition and said:

We conducted clinical examinations, after she complained of abdominal pain, and found out she has testicles inside her body. A biopsy was conducted, following which she was diagnosed with testicular cancer, also called seminoma.

Currently the patient and her husband are being counselled and are being advised to continue living their lives as they have been.

The patient’s two maternal aunts have also diagnosed with Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome in the past. Doctors believe that it is probably in their genes.