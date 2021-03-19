Sometimes people go viral on social media for some very bizarre reasons. Take this story for example.
16-year-old Olivia Mercea from Arizona has gone viral for flaunting her 5-inch long middle finger. Yup, you read that right.
Olivia is an aspiring model and she recently made a video on TikTok, showcasing her 'talent.' And now, it's all over the internet.
While giving an interview, Olivia accepted the fact that she was insecure and conscious about the unusual size of her finger but, she eventually made peace with it. And, since the first step to acceptance is talking about it openly, she made a video on TikTok.
At first, it was an insecurity, but then I realised it was actually pretty funny and something that would always bring out laughs.
Though, she claims that her toes and worse and just like us, other people on social media are curious to see them too. But, for now here's what they had to say about her 'weirdly' long finger.
