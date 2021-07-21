We all know how difficult the life of a common man is. Walking, taking trains, standing in lines, waterlogged roads and, the list goes on. Throughout our life, they spend most of their time travelling to work and returning. But, while for others, the struggle is merely taking a taxi or auto. This Linked In post explains no matter how much we brag about equality. Some things are not equally given to us.

The Linked In post shared on Twitter by Rutuja has gathered attention on how some people lack awareness regardless of what they achieve in life.

Here's how Netizens have reacted to it.

Is this a parody post😳😳 — ℕ𝕠𝕟𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕝𝕒𝕟𝕥 ℙ𝕤𝕪𝕔𝕙𝕠 (@Bellatrix_Stark) July 20, 2021

For a moment there I thought he worked an honest era or two as a driver — Amit (@amit_tushar) July 20, 2021

Who's gonna tell this person 😭 — Disgruntled Pelican 🏳️‍🌈 (@ThisisLLN) July 20, 2021

Posts like these why I avoid LinkedIn like the plague.

That being said, it is good if they worked and got a luxury car, what does one get by making up stories of struggles that are so obviously of privilege. — Two And A Half Andolan Jeevi Brain Cells (@Nahopayega09) July 20, 2021

Child of a former MP!!! — Arjun Mani (@arjun_man1) July 20, 2021

I struggled in rickshaw and taxi ma'am pls 😭😭 — Rutuja (ऋतुजा) 🇮🇳 (@Havaldarshinde) July 20, 2021

It's time we all be sensitive enough when we talk about our privileges and achievements. Because we have no right to disrespect others' lifestyles.