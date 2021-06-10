Note: In no way does this article encourage or promote horse riding as it is known to be a form of animal abuse.
She has created quite a buzz on social media after a video of her riding a horse in a saree went viral.
She is a YouTuber with over 2.29 million subscribers and she has also made videos of herself riding a bullet, ploughing the field with a tractor, and even driving trucks and Volvo buses. And, she does it all wearing a saree.
In a country like ours where women are often discouraged to follow their dreams and passion or to even have a job after marriage, Monalisa is showing us the way forward and we couldn't be happier.
It's not just YouTube though, her videos have been circulated on Twitter as well.
Draped in a saree, this woman drives a Volvo. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Fhiv6vJK7S— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 1, 2021
Here's what netizens have to say about her.
This is real women empowerment.— Nilam (@nilam70466676) June 2, 2021
You dont have to leave your identity behind to accept anything new. https://t.co/6enE9OIObl
Respect to her 🙏🙏 https://t.co/zgLEVLAXjY— रविंद्र सिंह 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 (@vlravindersingh) June 1, 2021
Don't underestimate any woman... https://t.co/yJSCyY65Wp— Minhaj Chisty 🇮🇳 (@ChistyMinhaj) June 1, 2021
Example is, of an Hindustani nari who is free to fly https://t.co/SXp3cieK36— Kashyap A G (@ankitgupta720) June 1, 2021
We are impressed! Are you?