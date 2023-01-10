Remember how Ross and Rachel played practical jokes on each other along with Ben in Friends? When Ross and Rachel were on the receiving ends, they didn’t enjoy the pranks during their respective turns. Pulling a prank on others is fun…as long as it doesn’t hurt the sentiments or gives a mini heart attack to the receiver.

Friends/Make A Gif

A woman recently turned a witch to scare the sh*t out of strangers at a resort in Bharatpur, Rajasthan and recorded their reactions in a video.

She posted the clip on Twitter, and it has gone viral on the platform. In the video shared by @prishafknwalia, the woman as a witch can be seen wandering inside the premises of the property during the night. She covered herself with a white sheet and kept her open hair in front to create a sense of fear among other people. The woman managed to scare some of them, including a kid.

A screenshot from the video

“Dressed up as monjulika to scare the residents of Bharatpur & this is how it went (sic),” the Twitter user, who pulled this prank, wrote.

Here’s the video in discussion:

Dressed up as monjulika to scare the residents of Bharatpur & this is how it went 🥰 pic.twitter.com/K4v8Oii00U — prisha. (@prishafknwalia) January 8, 2023

Netizens are divided over her prank. Here’s how they reacted to the video:

Modern monjolika hai Jogger shoes me ghoom ri https://t.co/2P4VFNhfh6 — Faraz ➐ (@FARAZSSHAIKH) January 9, 2023

Girl I'd be dead on the floor shooook https://t.co/XXsF2SJ0qi — Dale midnight's (@MidnightDale) January 9, 2023

Monjulika wearing nike air max 😂😂 https://t.co/5IoTQzSwxN — GumBall|Sumyya Stan| (@WaqasUK2) January 9, 2023

I want to be her when I grow up https://t.co/kCx9rBWqLb — 444 (@antisochile) January 9, 2023

I believe I could’ve done a better than this 😌 https://t.co/uOwr11WZc8 — uptownboy💛 (@Ryan2k77) January 9, 2023

ft. monjulika in nike https://t.co/johDZxm5T1 — tej gandhi (@creamcopter) January 9, 2023

Ab wo baccha akela kabhi kahin nahi jayega zindagi mein. https://t.co/mqe2B5mtP1 — Poushan (@Sherlocked3210) January 9, 2023

That kid will remember that forever🥶 https://t.co/NcuVwdpNxR — विमान Driver (@Aviation_jeet) January 9, 2023

These will never not be funny. Laughing so hard https://t.co/JQ1MY8iCI4 — Star Wars: AnuHope (@anumccartney) January 9, 2023

wowww… I wanna do the same thing once in my life 😍🥰

Bhoot banake logoko darana hai 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/P9o5vepzbh — Sam🥰 Main jhuthi😌 tu makkar 😂 (@Invisiblegal) January 9, 2023

nothing is scarier than living in Bharatpur itself https://t.co/P3HPcLF0KI — vidhi sharma (@godisyesly) January 9, 2023

A few Twitter users pointed out how the woman doesn’t resemble to Manjulika at all.

Ye thodi Monjulika hai.. this is our resident raaste ki chudail 🤧🤧 https://t.co/yULGBPLyVE — 🅻🅸🅽🅰 ۝ (@Someone___NoOne) January 9, 2023

First of all Monjulika never dressed so plain and predictable 💅 respect the fashion. https://t.co/cdIeGfVQY7 pic.twitter.com/dJoyS7lV3j — Happy Kali (@happiestKali) January 9, 2023

Plsssss lame ass performance show some respect to monjulika’s name https://t.co/4O5IEO2Wcc — 桜 (@paurikhal_ki) January 9, 2023

!diot! Someone should have thrown chairs at the person. How can stuff like these be funny? https://t.co/tBCTfOiE03 — ಹೆಸರು ಬೇಳೆ (@WengerBhakt) January 9, 2023

Man, what insolent fools. Crapping on someone's vacation just for virtual internet points! Great! https://t.co/9f0UMec3LA — Ankit Javalkar (@ankit_javalkar) January 9, 2023

bro what the fuck if u doing this to me im beating the shit out of u https://t.co/AWM4tEZy9C — abdulism (@abdulscumsock) January 9, 2023

Nice try but the woman was nowhere close to Manjulika.

Would you enjoy experiencing such prank during the night?