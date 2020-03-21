The world has been using hand sanitisers for 50 years now, but it's demand increased manifold recently, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Presently, it is also one of the most useful tools to fight, both the disease and the fear. According to one report, the demand for hand sanitisers and liquid soaps has gone up by 400% and most of the places across the world have run out of these hygiene products.

But do you know who first came up with the idea of hand sanitisers?

Lupe Hernandez, a student nurse from Bakersfield, was concerned about the availability of water and soap for medical professionals to use before coming in contact with patients. This is when she realised that alcohol-based gel can provide a solution to this.

According to a report by The Guardian, published in 2012, she called an invention hotline she had heard about on television to register the patent.

Over 50 years from then, now when the demand of hand sanitisers has skyrocketed, people got to learn about this invention and started sharing it on Twitter. Netizens also thanked Lupe Hernandez for her invention.

Lupe Hernandez (Inventor of hand sanitizer) pic.twitter.com/PyAsqPRr4I — SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) March 18, 2020

Hand sanitizer was invented by a woman named Lupe Hernandez. For that, we are eternally grateful. #WomensHistoryMonth https://t.co/qzTUu62ly2 — Fordham University Libraries (@FordhamLibrary) March 18, 2020

Thankkkkk You Lupe Hernandez 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼. Remembering the Life-Saving Lupe Hernandez, Hand Sanitizer Inventor https://t.co/YjqkjKKZAD — Jose (@Mr_Hernandez_81) March 19, 2020

Like your hand sanitizer? Thank a Latina. https://t.co/ILnBBnouJ9 — Jules Rivera (@julesrivera) March 17, 2020

It's both amazing and weird to see how the world is recognising an invention from over 50 years ago, now.