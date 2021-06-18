If you ever thought that sarees are just too much fabric to handle, and nothing apart from sitting pretty can be done in them, then this video by Dr. Sharvari Inamdar will make you think twice.

In this fantastic video that seems to be getting noticed quite a lot online, Sharvari Inamdar is seen working out while in a saree. She's doing everything from push-ups to weights with the pallu of the saree tucked in!

If this isn't a testament to the fact that clothes are only as comfortable as you feel in them, then I don't know what is? Dr. Sharvari Inamdar is a fitness enthusiast who made this video in an attempt to celebrate womanhood and prove that sarees are not barriers of any kind that hinder regular Indian women from staying fit.

You can watch the video here.

Here is how people reacted to it. Although it mainly received a whole bunch of heart emojis, it is quite evident just how motivated and inspired people felt by watching her work out in a saree.

BRB, going to go stuff my face with biscuits to make myself feel better about the lack of exercise in my life.