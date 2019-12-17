Former US President, Barack Obama has been an advocate of women's rights and leadership throughout his presidency. The world loves him not only for his warm smile and confidence, but also for his inspiring leadership.

Recently, speaking at an event in Singapore, Obama emphasised on the fact that women are better than men, especially when it comes to leadership.

He was at the event to discuss leadership and his life at the Oval Office. Talking about the improvements this world could see if it were led by women, he said:

There would be less war, kids would be better taken care of and there would be a general improvement in living standards and outcomes.

For the thought processes behind policies to change, the youth needs to get involved so that they can have a say in what policies and initiatives govern their life.

And Obama also talked about the need of youth to take over the leadership of the world. When asked if he would ever consider going back into political leadership, he said he believed in leaders stepping aside when the time came.

While the interview isn't available online, you can read the transcript here.