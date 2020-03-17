In a monumental judgment, Indian navy has now allowed permanent commission to women officers. This move comes after the Indian army granted permanent commission to all women officers, irrespective of the years served. The Supreme Court passed the ruling earlier today.

They can sail with same efficiency as male officers. Once statutory bar was lifted to allow entry of women officers then male and female officers are to be treated equally in granting permanent commission.

- Supreme Court

Supreme Court grants permanent commission for women officers in the Navy. SC says, "women can sail with same efficiency as male officers and there should be no discrimination". pic.twitter.com/MfdtKNHfiA — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

The Supreme Court rejected the Centre's stand that sea sailing duties cannot be granted to Short Service Commission women officers in the Navy because its Russian vessels do not have washrooms for them.

In addition to this, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to serving women officers in Navy within three months.