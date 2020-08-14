Sometimes, during my periods, I end up puking because the pain induced by the cramps is so bad, my body cannot take it.

And you'd be wrong to think I am the only one facing this problem. In fact, there are millions of women going through this. Every. Single. Month.

In this regard, there was a study performed by the American Academy of Family Physicians, which said that around 20% women have periods cramps so bad, that they can't carry on with their daily activities, but they do, and most of them in silence.

Which means we work and basically do everything we do on normal days; except nothing is normal about the pain we have to endure. On most days, the medicines don't work, nor do home remedies. Leaving us with no other option but to 'deal with it'.

This is why it is important to give women period leaves, an initiative recently taken by Zomato. The food delivery company, introduced a policy under which women can take up to 10 days of leaves in a year citing menstruation problems. The leaves are also available for their transgender employees.

Which seems like a great step forward and the company has rightfully earned praise for it. However, there is still some skepticism around it and to shatter that, I thought of reaching out to my friends and do some research on the internet, to give you an idea how painful periods are, for some women.

Hint: Excrutiatingly.

The pain has women wishing they were dead. If that doesn't put things into perspective for you, I don't know what will.

