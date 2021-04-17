It is rightly said that a dog is a man's best friend. So, naturally the bond between a doggo and his human is the most precious thing ever and an adorable video about the same is melting our hearts.

Mohan Lal was seen carrying his dog Bholu on the shoulders. While Bholu was wearing a mask, Mohan Lal didn't have a mask on. When asked by an interviewer, why was he not wearing a mask and gave one to his dog, his reply was that he can afford to die but won't let his dog die.

He went on and said how Bholu is like a kid to him and has been with him since he was a little pup.

Netizens couldn't help but love this beautiful bond and lauded Mohan lal's reply.

While we do laud Mohan Lal's thought and love for his dog, wearing a mask and taking precautions in these times is a must.