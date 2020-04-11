No matter how big or small, everyone is doing their part to fight against this pandemic.

Indian Railways too decided to help the government in this fight and are converting the coaches into isolation wards to accommodate quarantined patients affected by COVID-19. They have already converted 2,500 coaches into isolation wards.

Preparing to Combat Coronavirus: In a novel initiative, Railways has converted train coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients 🛌



Now, Railways will offer clean, sanitised & hygienic surroundings for the patients to comfortably recover. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/miYO3LOGfN — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 28, 2020

But during these times, the workers from across the country are helping out the railways the most. They are not only working hard to convert these unused coaches into isolation wards, but are tirelessly working towards the transformation of these coaches.

A dedicated team of workers, painters and even police officers have taken charge to look after this transformation.

These tireless workers are functioning day in and day out so that the coaches are converted ASAP for the patients.

From sanitizing to cleaning, everything is being done efficiently.

At a crucial time like this, everyone coming together to help each other is what is needed the most.

Images sourced from PTI.