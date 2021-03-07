A recent video of a traffic police woman working on her job, with her child in her arms has gone viral.

Chandigarh Police Constable Priyanka Controlling the traffic with her baby in her arms at Sector 23-24 Intersection.

Hats off to the Spirit 🙏 @ssptfcchd pic.twitter.com/UoRGbH5d8q — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 5, 2021

And while some people on Twitter are applauding her dedication to her job. We have just one question - Why do we glorify this and shouldn’t this be discouraged?

Awesome! @Alka77057802 no city can beat our Chandigarh ❤️ — Binnie Sandhu (@binnie_sandhu) March 6, 2021

Duty and devotion 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — ravishankar (@grs24) March 6, 2021

Shouldn't they have good access to daycare so they don't have to work this way? Shouldn't a policewoman be given the same opportunities as a policeman? To do their job with dedication and equal opportunities?

We need affordable Day care center for working women ( it may be a traffic police or a house maid ) who had to leave their small kid at home alone — Parul Verma (@Parulvermaranja) March 7, 2021

Where others see a determined police constable and want to salute her "spirit", I see a patriarchal system which forced her to make this choice. With no other support from family or employer, women leave work or have to take such measures. — Dr. Aarti Shyamsunder (@Aartideetoo) March 6, 2021

We don't need to encourage a policewoman risking her job with her child in her arms, simply because she wants to perform her duty. She should have the appropriate daycare facilities and help needed to carry on (just the way a man would) from maybe her family or workplace.

As per the Maternity Act, every establishment employing 50 or more employees is required to have a crèche facility @DgpChdPolice . Women police staff need to be provided this basic facility. No constable should be permitted to carry her child in this fashion . — Manjot Singh Bindra (@BindraManjot) March 6, 2021

Emotionally may seem good - mother - child senti, too much work involvement etc. but horribly wrong for Chandigarh police authorities. She is just showing them that they’re making her work without probably giving a break. She’s exposing the baby also to hard conditions on road — Maximus (@Saltpistachio) March 6, 2021

While we applaud her dedication to her job, we can't help worry over the circumstances that forced her to do so. Is it right that we expect this from working mothers? And more often than not, applaud them for it?