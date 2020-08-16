India celebrated its 74th Independence Day yesterday, August 15th 2020. And on the occasion, landmarks across the world lit up in the tri-colour to mark the historic day for the country.
The Niagara Falls
And the tri-colour illuminates one of the world’s most iconic destinations. India in all its magnificence at the Niagara Falls. #AatmaNirbharBharat @IndoCanadaArts @_apoorvasri @HCI_Ottawa @DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia @ICCR_Delhi @nadirypatel @IndianDiplomacy @incredibleindia pic.twitter.com/vG7JJo7Fqs— IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) August 16, 2020
Stunning view of Niagara falls in Indian colours. #AatmaNirbharBharat @IndoCanadaArts @_apoorvasri @HCI_Ottawa @cgivancouver @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia @ICCR_Delhi @nadirypatel @IndianDiplomacy @incredibleindia @prahladspatel @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/5k3YMNR3qV— IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) August 16, 2020
The Burj Khalifa
احتفالاً بيوم الاستقلال الهندي الرابع والسبعين، نضيء #برج_خليفة بألوان العلم الهندي لنتمنى لهم دوام الرخاء والسلام والحرية#BurjKhalifa lights up in commemoration of India’s 74th Independence Day. May the tricolor of freedom, courage and peace always prosper. pic.twitter.com/Tl4APU11Ju— Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) August 15, 2020
CG Dr Aman Puri and Consulate officers witnessed tricolour projection on Burj Khalifa. Vijayi Vishwa Tiranga Pyara. @IndembAbuDhabi @emaardubai @MEAIndia @DXBMediaOffice @DDNewslive #AatmaNirbharBharat #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/3f1qlqvrha— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) August 15, 2020
The ADNOC Group Tower, UAE
Thank you #UAE for resonating the spirit of #India on 74th #IndependenceDay 15 August 2020. Iconic @AdnocGroup tower in #AbuDhabi and majestic #BurjKhalifa in #Dubai lit up with our #Tricolour #AatmaNirbharBharat #JaiHind #UAEIndiaDosti@DrSJaishankar @AmbKapoor @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/lRj3HxFuYf— India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) August 15, 2020
The Empire State Building
Celebrating #IndiaDay in NYC! We’re recreating the Indian flag in our lights this evening in honor of India’s Independence Day. #ESBright— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) August 15, 2020
Times Square
The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut created history on August 15, 2020 by unfurling the Indian tricolour for the first time ever at the #iconic @TimesSquareNYC to commemorate India’s 74th Independence Day https://t.co/P20YUHd7mh pic.twitter.com/6QBqCZlgyW— FIA NYNJCT (@FIANYNJCTorg) August 15, 2020
For the first time, the tricolour was hoisted at the #iconic @TimesSquareNYC on Saturday to celebrate India's 74th Independence Day. #Tiranga https://t.co/AxVdwTIAmI pic.twitter.com/p0DVvQ3J8s— FIA NYNJCT (@FIANYNJCTorg) August 15, 2020
The National Palace of Culture, Sofia
National Palace of Culture in Sofia lit up in the tricolour to mark India’s #74thIndependenceDay and 65 years of #IndiaBulgaria relations.@PMOIndia @BoykoBorissov @DrSJaishankar @EZaharievaMFA @FandakovaY @MEAIndia @MFABulgaria @IndianDiplomacy @officialSofiaBG @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/S7t72xeJ4K— India in Bulgaria & North Macedonia (@IndiaInBulgaria) August 14, 2020