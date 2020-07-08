Ok Google, play, 'The Circle Of Life' Usain Bolt has blessed the internet with the first pictures of his baby daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt and we cannot keep calm.

Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Ovo5PzVQAt — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 7, 2020

The world-renowned sprinter shared these photos and revealed the big news on the occasion of his girlfriend Kasi Bennett’s birthday with a heartwarming message:

Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family.

If I'm being honest, this little munchkin is one of the most adorable babies the internet has ever witnessed.

I just realised that Serena William's 2-year-old daughter's middle name is also Olympia. I can't wait for them to grow up to be besties and have various play dates with their legendary gold medalist parents.

Netizens from across the globe welcome Olympia Lighting Bolt with warm wishes:

😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2020

Better than Elon musk baby named X Æ A-Xii — GodLik3C (@GodLikeC) July 7, 2020

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. & Olympia Lightning Bolt at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/APZ0tKk6pa — Suave (@SuaveLlave) July 7, 2020

Those eyes! Those lips! So gorgeous! — Denise Feist (@feist_denise) July 7, 2020

This girl looks like her dad. — TE (@tolusantz) July 7, 2020

Im putting a bet on that little lady becoming the fastest woman on the planet!!!! 👍🏼 — Benny Goodman (@BennyG10001) July 7, 2020

You're blessed with a beautiful daughter — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) July 7, 2020

The greatest name of all time — Mo🌊 (@LamarHeisman) July 7, 2020

Let's welcome Lightning to the world ⚡🍾🥂😊❤️ — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) July 7, 2020

Serena’s daughter’s middle name is Olympia & Bolt’s daughter’s first name is Olympia 👯‍♀️ — Journey💎Jewels ® 🇯🇲 (@JourneyJewelz) July 7, 2020

@serenawilliams playdate in the future The Alexis Olympia & Olympia Lighting a name for gold medal parents. — Leslie A Sanders (@leslie2sing4u) July 7, 2020

Her second name is lightning...you know she will be on the tracks 2035 — Gasheri (@sherry__shayd) July 7, 2020

Literally a future superhero — AeonsAlex (@AeonsAlex) July 7, 2020

Well she's freaking adorable! pic.twitter.com/fA9DxO4uRS — Live Free Or Deb🦦🌼🌼 (@livefreeordeb) July 7, 2020

With all her cuteness, Olympia Lightning Bolt is giving the entire internet a major dose of baby fever.