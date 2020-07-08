Ok Google, play, 'The Circle Of Life' Usain Bolt has blessed the internet with the first pictures of his baby daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt and we cannot keep calm.  

The world-renowned sprinter shared these photos and revealed the big news on the occasion of his girlfriend Kasi Bennett’s birthday with a heartwarming message:  

Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family.

If I'm being honest, this little munchkin is one of the most adorable babies the internet has ever witnessed. 

I just realised that Serena William's 2-year-old daughter's middle name is also Olympia. I can't wait for them to grow up to be besties and have various play dates with their legendary gold medalist parents. 

Netizens from across the globe welcome Olympia Lighting Bolt with warm wishes: 

With all her cuteness, Olympia Lightning Bolt is giving the entire internet a major dose of  baby fever. 