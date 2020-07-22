Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is also the world's richest man, just added £10bn ($13bn) to his fortune in a single day. With this, Bezos is now estimated to be worth $189.3bn (£148bn).

Even as the U.S. entered its worst economic downfall since the Great Depression in 2020, Bezos' fortune increased from $74 billion to a whopping $189.3 billion. Unbelievable!

According to Bloomberg, Amazon shares are up by 70% this year and the daily jump in the 56-year-old billionaire's wealth is apparently the biggest ever jump that has been recorded by Bloomberg's billionaire tracker

One of the major reasons his company, Amazon, has reaped benefits is due to the coronavirus lockdown. For obvious reasons, people are increasingly buying online and avoiding shops.

Twitter users had a few things to say about this piece of information.

Let's face it, he got it right with Amazon. — Zaddy Radio (@ZaddyRadio) July 22, 2020

I helped over lockdown 😁 — SJLAWTON (@Sjlawton74) July 22, 2020

That is nice for him — GaryMcCutcheon (@MacMc09444548) July 21, 2020

Feel free to invest £1million with me. — Ian Hodges (@IanHodges69) July 22, 2020

Nice one Jeff 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽😊😊😊 — tumype (@OkpayeM) July 22, 2020

Wow! That’s unreal! — Nigel Ivy (@nigelivy) July 21, 2020

He's like the one punch man of billionaires — Mayur Shah (@Mayur__S) July 22, 2020

Guess what, now his personal wealth reportedly exceeds the value of huge multinational companies like Exxon Mobil Corp., Nike Inc. and McDonald’s Corp and is roughly on par with the GDP of Iraq.

It's 2020, anything is possible.