Simone Biles, the legendary American gymnast, withdrew from the team final on Tuesday, citing mental health issues. Her decision was praised by the sporting community, who congratulated her for placing mental health first.

The 24-year-old, who has won numerous Olympic medals, returned in her warm-up suit, cheered on her teammates, and even clowned around dancing with teammate Jordan Chiles.

Biles said that she had been dealing with certain issues before to the Olympics and had relied on therapy and medications to help her cope. However, after arriving at the Games, tensions began to rise.

After her mental health issues were brought to the attention of the public on social media, this US gymnast received an outpouring of support.

Biles has left the door open to participating in Tokyo. Later this week, she is expected to compete in the individual all-round and apparatus finals, but the iconic athlete stated she will take things one day at a time and make a decision.