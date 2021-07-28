Simone Biles, the legendary American gymnast, withdrew from the team final on Tuesday, citing mental health issues. Her decision was praised by the sporting community, who congratulated her for placing mental health first.

The 24-year-old, who has won numerous Olympic medals, returned in her warm-up suit, cheered on her teammates, and even clowned around dancing with teammate Jordan Chiles.

Biles said that she had been dealing with certain issues before to the Olympics and had relied on therapy and medications to help her cope. However, after arriving at the Games, tensions began to rise.

After her mental health issues were brought to the attention of the public on social media, this US gymnast received an outpouring of support.

Also everyone please pray for my sister @Simone_Biles She really needs them at this time, and is having a hard time. You’re still GOAT Simone and no one can ever take that away from you!! You’re an amazing woman, talented gymnast, and I know you can bounce from this. 🙏🏾❤️🇺🇸 #ily pic.twitter.com/qhzxqN6Rq0 — RonBilesII (@RonBilesII) July 27, 2021

Dear @Simone_Biles…



Although I’m just a VERY dumb Sports Stooge, I felt obligated to remind you.



You’re the greatest of all time.. ain’t nothing that happens in Tokyo can change that. Your effort, commitment, and UNBELIEVABLE talent have been a gift to us fans.



Cheers 🐐 pic.twitter.com/APsVSswGdn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 27, 2021

Simone Biles not competing in the team event is like going to see a Broadway show with an understudy performing.



Guess what? They’re AWESOME. They will dominate. They are not second runner up; they are stars in their own right.



Sending my love to every member of #TeamUSA ♥️ pic.twitter.com/u3E7NSPU2V — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) July 27, 2021

Sending nothing but love and positivity to the 🐐 @Simone_Biles — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) July 27, 2021

She is the a strong lady! Tell her to stay off Twitter!❤️ — Andy Young (@lynstroy) July 27, 2021

Simone did more for the sport today by prioritizing her mental health than another gold medal would have done. SUCH an amazing role model. She has absolutely all of my love and support! — Mallory Debrow (@MALicious26) July 27, 2021

#SimoneBiles is and will ALWAYS be the #GOAT! She is a human, not a machine. We all respect and admire what she and her teammates did today! — sonya 🧣 (@TisTheDamnPhD) July 27, 2021

In Her Time, She'll Make It With Prayer. She's So Brave For The Decision She Had To Make For Her Sake. Her MENTAL HEALTH Means More Than A Medal. She Cheered Here Team On And That Was Also Brave. All The Negative Comments Don't Matter..Her Health Does! #1Fan💜🙏🏽🐐 — Beverly Dunlap (@BeverlyDunlap13) July 28, 2021

Mental pressure can be as debilitating as physical pain. She did the right thing, she could have suffered a terrible injury if her mental state was not 100%. She is human, and I respect and support her! — Martha Skitt (@mhskitt) July 27, 2021

@Simone_Biles She is and will always be the greatest. But what she did today was remarkable and what she did today has helped so many gymnasts. My daughter included who will now speak out about her abuse. Simone my family will forever be grateful for this day — Kristy Pollock (@cavunc88) July 28, 2021

Biles has left the door open to participating in Tokyo. Later this week, she is expected to compete in the individual all-round and apparatus finals, but the iconic athlete stated she will take things one day at a time and make a decision.