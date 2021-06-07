Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been blessed with a daughter and they've named her Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. 

The newborn's first name, Lilibet, is a nod to Her Majesty The Queen's nickname and her middle name is in honor of her grandmother and Harry's mother.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple. The internet has already grown fond of the newborn, especially, her name. Check it out. 

The couple already has a 2-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. No photos of the newborn have been released yet. 