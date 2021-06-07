Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been blessed with a daughter and they've named her Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announce the birth of their second child - daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor https://t.co/ciov37nJbP — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 6, 2021

The newborn's first name, Lilibet, is a nod to Her Majesty The Queen's nickname and her middle name is in honor of her grandmother and Harry's mother.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple. The internet has already grown fond of the newborn, especially, her name. Check it out.

Awww congrats! I love this name https://t.co/kpmy9ehjPI — Margo GoldGrimes (@iMargo_CEO) June 6, 2021

“Lilibet” that is so cute awww 😭 https://t.co/hp1Vneyv6Q — 𝑧. (@zuzuspetals124) June 7, 2021

THIS IS THE BEST NEWS EVER OSKDHDI https://t.co/vbPETGigo0 — emz (@emhiness) June 7, 2021

Congrats for the baby born 😊 https://t.co/rYQzpi397A — Vina Verde (@vinaverdemusic) June 7, 2021

I’m crying this was gonna be my daughters name I have it tatted 🤍 https://t.co/6ZuUorecw2 — Sophia🤍 (@AdAstraJay) June 7, 2021

That's a gorgeous name. Congrats to the Royal Parents! Archie will be a very sweet older brother to Lili https://t.co/xHSLfrJ3OL — Cat Jenkins (@CaitlinIreland) June 6, 2021

OMG! I have been waiting for this news.🥰 https://t.co/uTXM7CzfXy — Ojevwe ⚕ (@_Ojosh_) June 6, 2021

lili is such a cute name AHHHHH https://t.co/EqV1geQ1q7 — ミ☆ maddie (@softplacemaddie) June 6, 2021

SO happy for these two and to see Diana honored! https://t.co/0XFWlIW0ji — Nadia Ahern (@NadiaAhernVoice) June 7, 2021

LOVING the name 🌹💗 https://t.co/yV7OJjMF35 — 🌹 ~* 💗 𝓢𝓪𝓲𝓵𝓸𝓻 𝓡𝓸𝓼𝓮 𝓡𝓮𝓭 💗💕 *~ 🌹 (@RedRoseSenshi) June 6, 2021

I'm so happy for them 😭 and the name just <3 https://t.co/eu8767so0f — ooverjaver (@ooverjaver) June 6, 2021

MY HEART 🥵❤️

They named baby girl after his momma Princess Diana 🥺 https://t.co/CEMp5anJrm — 🍓🦋 (he/them) (@jeystallions) June 6, 2021

BABY NEWS: Harry and Meghan’s baby girl has arrived. She’s called Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor 👶 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 6, 2021

I love this family so, so much.



And I love little Lili Diana already. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/M3RBsbfnxS — Purple Haired 3rd Wife of Dave Grohl 😜😘 (@KrisIsPissed) June 7, 2021

What a cute name https://t.co/XRKRBBPv4u — Gerald Gary Wilson Jr Squarepants (@ItsDestan) June 7, 2021

i’m cryin what a unique name 🥺 https://t.co/71vgHe7Grw — keeley🦋 (@weasleysk) June 7, 2021

The couple already has a 2-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. No photos of the newborn have been released yet.