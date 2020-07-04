The coronavirus lockdown has affected tourism and related businesses greatly. As countries are relaxing lockdown restrictions and tourism is gradually opening, a hotel in Vietnam is wooing its customers with gold-plated interiors.

The Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel is located on the bank of the Giang Vo Lake in the downtown Ba Dinh district of Hanoi.

It is apparently the first gold-plated hotel in the world.

The inside of the hotel is covered with gold-plated amenities, including bathtubs, basins and even toilets.

It's gold-plated infinity pool on the rooftop is one of the greatest attractions for tourists.

Nguyen Huu Duong, majority owner and chairman of Hoa Binh Group, said:

At the moment, there is no other hotel like this in the world.

According to Duong, around a tonne of gold has been used to cover the hotel amenities.

The hotel is definitely changing the definition of luxury 5-star hotels in the world.