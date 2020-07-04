The coronavirus lockdown has affected tourism and related businesses greatly. As countries are relaxing lockdown restrictions and tourism is gradually opening, a hotel in Vietnam is wooing its customers with gold-plated interiors.
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to the inspired world of Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake. Opening soon this year with the most unique architecture in the country. Follow us and stay tuned for more interesting updates and stories! #WyndhamRewardsSEAPR #wyndham #Dolcehanoigoldenlake #hotel #luxurioushotelinhanoi #hospitality #Hanoi #vietnam #travel #Traveltuesday #travelblogger #wanderlust #luxuryhotelsworld #besthotel #luxurytravellers
The Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel is located on the bank of the Giang Vo Lake in the downtown Ba Dinh district of Hanoi.
It is apparently the first gold-plated hotel in the world.
View this post on Instagram
Imperial classic style bathroom with 24K gold-plated appliances. And much more to discover. Let yourself be amazed! #WyndhamRewardsSEAPR #dolcehanoigoldenlake #travel #traveltuesday #travelblog #travelblogger #vacation #holiday #traveling #traveler #tourist #tourism #trip #explore #adventure #travelphoto #wanderlust #traveldiaries #hotel #besthotel #luxuryhotel #luxurytraveller #pool #hoteldeals #openingsoon #Hanoi #HN #DolceHanoi #Wyndham #hanoiattractions
The inside of the hotel is covered with gold-plated amenities, including bathtubs, basins and even toilets.
It's gold-plated infinity pool on the rooftop is one of the greatest attractions for tourists.
Nguyen Huu Duong, majority owner and chairman of Hoa Binh Group, said:
At the moment, there is no other hotel like this in the world.
According to Duong, around a tonne of gold has been used to cover the hotel amenities.
The hotel is definitely changing the definition of luxury 5-star hotels in the world.