The list of the world's most powerful passports has been released and India slipped 2 positions this year as compared to its previous year's ranking.

According to a report by Henley & Partners, India's rank has dropped from 82nd in 2019 to 84th in 2020 in the passport index. This means that Indian passport allows you visa-free entry to 58 destinations worldwide.

These 58 countries include, Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Macao, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Kenya, Mauritius, Seychelles, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Iran and Qatar.

However, there might be a requirement of visa-on-arrival in some of these countries.

Japan continues to top the list allowing visa-free access to 191 countries. Other countries on the top of the list are Singapore, Germany and South Korea.

The world's worst passports included those of countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq and Syria.