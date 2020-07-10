"Where is the encounter?", Arnab Goswami asked during his Prime Time show on Republic TV yesterday. He also demanded an apology from the 'sellouts' for predicting that Vikas Dubey will be killed by the police.
Today, Vikas Dubey was.
According to reports, he tried to flee from the custody, snatched a policeman's gun and started firing. In retaliation, police also fired shots which injured him and he was declared dead when taken to Lala Lajpat Rai hospital.
People are now sharing the clip of Arnab from yesterday.
Arnab read out my tweet. This is too funny. 😂 https://t.co/vE2r3GGG72— meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) July 10, 2020
The suddenness of the irony. https://t.co/EPykwXdwGR— Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 10, 2020
This is Cheating With #ArnabGoswami 😋 ! #vikasDubeyEncounterpic.twitter.com/YzCB3Fg3uD— Kumar Manish #StayAtHome 🏡 (@kumarmanish9) July 10, 2020
Here is Joker #ArnabGoswami making an ass of himself, all over again https://t.co/ebnaZ75T1v— Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) July 10, 2020
BJP should give Arnab Goswami the script so that he doesn’t embarrass himself on National TV. Yesterday he was questioning @newslaundry and everyone who predicted Encounter of Vikas Dubey. Where is the Encounter, Arnab Shouted? pic.twitter.com/OB3Na7B2Gd— Joy (@Joydas) July 10, 2020
HA HA HA HA— DaaruBaaz Mehta (@DaaruBaazMehta) July 10, 2020
Arnab Goswami SCREAMED yesterday on #RepublicTV
He asked : Where is the Encounter? Where is the Encounter of #VikasDubey ?
Today, He will be Screaming : Waah Modi Ji Waah. Waah Yogi Ji Waah!!
Shame on Arnab!! pic.twitter.com/lSRzNOXaQC
Where is #ArnabGoswami 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/4RRBixc0IA— 𝙽 𝚒 𝚜 𝚊 𝚛☝🏻📿 (@nisarf22) July 10, 2020
Bigotry , hypocrisy , far fetched nationalism , propoganda , perpetrater for clarion calls ........#ArnabGoswami https://t.co/NeFcRFNi6U— KANISHK SHARMA (@kanishk_2414) July 10, 2020
The @republic editor n stake holder #ArnabGoswami has made a complete fool of Himself.. https://t.co/hdVBJuGndB— RiA D'Souza (@RiaRevealed) July 10, 2020
where in the encounter of #VikasDubey??? here it is #vikasDubeyEncounter #arnab_goswami pic.twitter.com/g8BAtURn7G— [email protected] Scientist💦 (@Confusedbachha) July 10, 2020