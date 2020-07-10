"Where is the encounter?", Arnab Goswami asked during his Prime Time show on Republic TV yesterday. He also demanded an apology from the 'sellouts' for predicting that Vikas Dubey will be killed by the police.

Today, Vikas Dubey was.

According to reports, he tried to flee from the custody, snatched a policeman's gun and started firing. In retaliation, police also fired shots which injured him and he was declared dead when taken to Lala Lajpat Rai hospital.

People are now sharing the clip of Arnab from yesterday.

Arnab read out my tweet. This is too funny. 😂 https://t.co/vE2r3GGG72 — meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) July 10, 2020

The suddenness of the irony. https://t.co/EPykwXdwGR — Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 10, 2020

Here is Joker #ArnabGoswami making an ass of himself, all over again https://t.co/ebnaZ75T1v — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) July 10, 2020

BJP should give Arnab Goswami the script so that he doesn’t embarrass himself on National TV. Yesterday he was questioning @newslaundry and everyone who predicted Encounter of Vikas Dubey. Where is the Encounter, Arnab Shouted? pic.twitter.com/OB3Na7B2Gd — Joy (@Joydas) July 10, 2020

HA HA HA HA



Arnab Goswami SCREAMED yesterday on #RepublicTV



He asked : Where is the Encounter? Where is the Encounter of #VikasDubey ?



Today, He will be Screaming : Waah Modi Ji Waah. Waah Yogi Ji Waah!!



Shame on Arnab!! pic.twitter.com/lSRzNOXaQC — DaaruBaaz Mehta (@DaaruBaazMehta) July 10, 2020

Bigotry , hypocrisy , far fetched nationalism , propoganda , perpetrater for clarion calls ........#ArnabGoswami https://t.co/NeFcRFNi6U — KANISHK SHARMA (@kanishk_2414) July 10, 2020

UP Police should have thought about Arnab Goswami https://t.co/Lp1OR4AnGq — Kadwa Satya (@kadwa_satya) July 10, 2020

The @republic editor n stake holder #ArnabGoswami has made a complete fool of Himself.. https://t.co/hdVBJuGndB — RiA D'Souza (@RiaRevealed) July 10, 2020

Arnab Goswami yesterday : Where is the encounter,TELL ME pic.twitter.com/yYx4TQdV5z — 🦉 (@mm_2908) July 10, 2020

Vikas, a wanted criminal, allegedly tried to run away after the police vehicle transporting him to Kanpur, overturned.