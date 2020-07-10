"Where is the encounter?", Arnab Goswami asked during his Prime Time show on Republic TV yesterday. He also demanded an apology from the 'sellouts' for predicting that Vikas Dubey will be killed by the police.

Today, Vikas Dubey was.

Source: Twitter/Pawan Khera

According to reports, he tried to flee from the custody, snatched a policeman's gun and started firing. In retaliation, police also fired shots which injured him and he was declared dead when taken to Lala Lajpat Rai hospital.

People are now sharing the clip of Arnab from yesterday.

Vikas, a wanted criminal, allegedly tried to run away after the police vehicle transporting him to Kanpur, overturned. 