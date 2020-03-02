Urging people not to panic in the face of Japanese Encephalitis and Swine Flu, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath believed flu is not a disease and people develop a cold primarily due to a change in the weather.

According to The Quint , Adityanath made the comments after inaugurating a month-long vaccination drive for children to prevent the outbreak of Japanese and Acute Encephalitis.

Asking people to be cautious and avoid spreading rumours, Adityanath said:

Flu is not a disease. When the weather changes, some people catch cold. It is flu in itself and the cause of its spread has been given names like swine flu and bird flu.

Despite the Chief Minister's assurance, cases of swine flu are on a rise especially in Uttar Pradesh.

So far the death toll has reached 9, with six cases from Meerut alone. Moreover, 17 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawans have tested positive for swine flu in the last 48 hours.

If the sheer ignorance here wasn't enough, Adityanath imparted more wisdom at the International Yog Festival held in Rishikesh.

According to Times of India, talking about the deadly coronavirus Adityanath told his audience:

The Indian tradition needs to be understood more deeply as it has tremendous things to offer through Yoga. The world is waging war against mental and physical illnesses. If these are cured, then no one will suffer from blood pressure, heart attack, kidney failure, liver failure or even coronavirus for that matter.

While many took note of what Adityanath said about deadly outbreaks like swine flu and coronavirus, Netizens were not convinced.

Tell this man some home truths. Medicine is not his expertise. Dividing communities on religious grounds is his excellent quality. — Kuldeep Singh Parmar (@kuldipsingh99) March 1, 2020

So Dr. Yogi. visit Wuhan. they need you over there. Spare UP — PARVINDER S GHOTRA (@GHOTRAps) March 2, 2020

Desh inka bharosa hey ? — Sandeep Saxena (@saxenasan) March 1, 2020

Whenever he opens mouth, only shit comes out. One of the quality of the sage is to be quiet and don’t speak when doesn’t know the subject. — Vineet Kumar Gupta (@vineetkrgupta) March 2, 2020

#YogiAdityanath is a renowned scientist who invented new theory for swine flu / #COVID2019 etc — Dhas.GK (@dhasgk) March 2, 2020

What about the malafied Oxygen Supply and using NSA in the Mahant Govt?

It must be said Epidemic of corruption in the/by the U P govt — Bharataraju (@krbharataraju) March 2, 2020

Yogiji, pl suggest remedy for corona virus.Will cow urine be effective? — Dr. P. G. Gaikwad (@DrPGGaikwad1) March 2, 2020

This guy is virus himself!!!! #Indian people need to stay away from him!!! Disgrace for the country and community — Yusuf Chowdhury (@yusufcit) March 2, 2020

Whenever there is any election people are influenced by Yogi's speech - Yogi flu.

Similarly Modi flu, Anurag flu.

But this flu does not go away with election. Infact it stays forever and conscience of the infected dies after some time. — Zaka Siddiqui (@ZakaSidd) March 2, 2020

Clearly, Yogi ji failed to understand the scale of all health hazards faced by the world including bird flu and the novel coronavirus.

We prefer, you meet a real doctor in case of you develop a symptom.