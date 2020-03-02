Urging people not to panic in the face of Japanese Encephalitis and Swine Flu, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath believed flu is not a disease and people develop a cold primarily due to a change in the weather.

According to The Quint, Adityanath made the comments after inaugurating a month-long vaccination drive for children to prevent the outbreak of Japanese and Acute Encephalitis. 

Asking people to be cautious and avoid spreading rumours, Adityanath said: 

Flu is not a disease. When the weather changes, some people catch cold. It is flu in itself and the cause of its spread has been given names like swine flu and bird flu. 

Despite the Chief Minister's assurance, cases of swine flu are on a rise especially in Uttar Pradesh. 

So far the death toll has reached 9, with six cases from Meerut alone. Moreover, 17 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawans have tested positive for swine flu in the last 48 hours.  

If the sheer ignorance here wasn't enough, Adityanath imparted more wisdom at the International Yog Festival held in Rishikesh. 

According to Times of India, talking about the deadly coronavirus Adityanath told his audience: 

The Indian tradition needs to be understood more deeply as it has tremendous things to offer through Yoga. The world is waging war against mental and physical illnesses. If these are cured, then no one will suffer from blood pressure, heart attack, kidney failure, liver failure or even coronavirus for that matter. 
While many took note of what Adityanath said about deadly outbreaks like swine flu and coronavirus, Netizens were not convinced. 

Clearly, Yogi ji failed to understand the scale of all health hazards faced by the world including bird flu and the novel coronavirus. 

We prefer, you meet a real doctor in case of you develop a symptom. 