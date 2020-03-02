Urging people not to panic in the face of Japanese Encephalitis and Swine Flu, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath believed flu is not a disease and people develop a cold primarily due to a change in the weather.
Asking people to be cautious and avoid spreading rumours, Adityanath said:
Flu is not a disease. When the weather changes, some people catch cold. It is flu in itself and the cause of its spread has been given names like swine flu and bird flu.
Despite the Chief Minister's assurance, cases of swine flu are on a rise especially in Uttar Pradesh.
If the sheer ignorance here wasn't enough, Adityanath imparted more wisdom at the International Yog Festival held in Rishikesh.
The Indian tradition needs to be understood more deeply as it has tremendous things to offer through Yoga. The world is waging war against mental and physical illnesses. If these are cured, then no one will suffer from blood pressure, heart attack, kidney failure, liver failure or even coronavirus for that matter.
While many took note of what Adityanath said about deadly outbreaks like swine flu and coronavirus, Netizens were not convinced.
Tell this man some home truths. Medicine is not his expertise. Dividing communities on religious grounds is his excellent quality.— Kuldeep Singh Parmar (@kuldipsingh99) March 1, 2020
So Dr. Yogi. visit Wuhan. they need you over there. Spare UP— PARVINDER S GHOTRA (@GHOTRAps) March 2, 2020
Desh inka bharosa hey ?— Sandeep Saxena (@saxenasan) March 1, 2020
Whenever he opens mouth, only shit comes out. One of the quality of the sage is to be quiet and don’t speak when doesn’t know the subject.— Vineet Kumar Gupta (@vineetkrgupta) March 2, 2020
#YogiAdityanath is a renowned scientist who invented new theory for swine flu / #COVID2019 etc— Dhas.GK (@dhasgk) March 2, 2020
What about the malafied Oxygen Supply and using NSA in the Mahant Govt?— Bharataraju (@krbharataraju) March 2, 2020
Yogiji, pl suggest remedy for corona virus.Will cow urine be effective?— Dr. P. G. Gaikwad (@DrPGGaikwad1) March 2, 2020
This guy is virus himself!!!! #Indian people need to stay away from him!!! Disgrace for the country and community— Yusuf Chowdhury (@yusufcit) March 2, 2020
Whenever there is any election people are influenced by Yogi's speech - Yogi flu.— Zaka Siddiqui (@ZakaSidd) March 2, 2020
Similarly Modi flu, Anurag flu.
But this flu does not go away with election. Infact it stays forever and conscience of the infected dies after some time.
Clearly, Yogi ji failed to understand the scale of all health hazards faced by the world including bird flu and the novel coronavirus.