UP CM Yogi Adityanath's father, Anand Singh Bisht, passed away today morning at AIIMS Delhi, due to kidney problems. He was 71 years old.

पूज्य पिताजी के कैलाशवासी होने पर मुझे भारी दुःख एवं शोक है।



वह मेरे पूर्वाश्रम के जन्मदाता हैं।



जीवन में ईमानदारी, कठोर परिश्रम एवं नि:स्वार्थ भाव से लोक मंगल के लिए समर्पित भाव के साथ कार्य करने का संस्कार बचपन में उन्होंने मुझे दिया। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 20, 2020

The news of his father breathing his last came to him in midst of the meeting . Unfazed by the news @myogiadityanath stood up only after completing the meeting on COVID-19. — Shishir (@ShishirGoUP) April 20, 2020

Yogi Adityanath has stated that he would not attend his father's funeral due to the existing lockdown measures, and the responsibility he has towards the people of UP.

अंतिम क्षणों में पिताजी के दर्शन की हार्दिक इच्छा थी, परंतु वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ देश की लड़ाई को उत्तर प्रदेश की 23 करोड़ जनता के हित में आगे बढ़ाने के कर्तव्यबोध के कारण मैं दर्शन न कर सका। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 20, 2020

He further added that he has appealed to his mother and relatives to follow the lockdown protocols, and he would visit his family once the lockdown ends. His father's body is being taken to his village in Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

कल 21अप्रैल को अंतिम संस्कार के कार्यक्रम में लॉकडाउन की सफलता तथा महामारी कोरोना को परास्त करने की रणनीति के कारण भाग नहीं ले पा रहा हूं।

पूजनीया माँ, पूर्वाश्रम से जुड़े सभी सदस्यों से भी अपील है कि लॉकडाउन का पालन करते हुए कम से कम लोग अंतिम संस्कार के कार्यक्रम में रहें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 20, 2020

People took to Twitter to express their condolences:

UP CM @myogiadityanath sends a powerful message to citizens of his state. Says won’t attend his father’s funeral as it would be a violation of the national lockdown. This can’t be an easy decision for any son. Condolences to Yogiji and the family. Om Shanti. 🙏 — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) April 20, 2020

Only in times of unfavourable winds do men reveal their true character. Yogi Adityanath refused to go for his father’s funeral because for him duty came before family. Hats off.



I pray for the soul of his late father, Sri Anand Singh Bisht Ji 🙏. https://t.co/t8LZFPETKK — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) April 20, 2020

Massive respect for @mYogiAdityanath ji, he is not attending his father’s last rites as it would be a violation of the lockdown. It takes unimaginable courage to not be with your family in times like these but then, he always leads by example. May he continue to rise and shine. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) April 20, 2020

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी के पिता श्री आनंद सिंह बिष्ट जी के निधन पर मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं।



ईश्वर इस दुख की घड़ी में परिजनों को कष्ट सहने का साहस दे।



भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 20, 2020

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री @myogiadityanath जी के पिता श्री आनंद सिंह बिष्ट जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ । प्रभु उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें एवं उनके परिजनों को इस कठिन समय में साहस प्रदान करें 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 20, 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी के पिता के देहावसान पर भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 20, 2020

May his soul rest in peace.