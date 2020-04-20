UP CM Yogi Adityanath's father, Anand Singh Bisht, passed away today morning at AIIMS Delhi, due to kidney problems. He was 71 years old.

Yogi Adityanath has stated that he would not attend his father's funeral due to the existing lockdown measures, and the responsibility he has towards the people of UP.

He further added that he has appealed to his mother and relatives to follow the lockdown protocols, and he would visit his family once the lockdown ends. His father's body is being taken to his village in Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

People took to Twitter to express their condolences:

May his soul rest in peace.