Even as people call out UP police and government's violent crackdown of anti-CAA protestors, CM Yogi Adityanath's office justified their actions in a series of tweets.

According to their tweets, their actions against the protestors were not only justified, but also an example for the rest of the nation. They also added the hashtag '#TheGreat_CmYogi' to the tweets, while stating that 'seeing the strictness of the Yogi government, everyone is silent'.

दंगाईयों के खिलाफ CM श्री @myogiadityanath जी की सरकार के रौद्र रूप को देख हर उन्मादी यही सोच रहा है कि उन्होंने योगी जी की सत्ता को चुनौती देकर बहुत बड़ी गलती कर दी है।

दंगाइयों के खिलाफ सरकार जिस तरह की कार्रवाई कर रही है वो पूरे देश में एक मिसाल बन चुकी है। #TheGreat_CmYogi — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) December 27, 2019

हर दंगाई हतप्रभ है।



हर उपद्रवी हैरान है।



देख कर योगी सरकार की सख्ती मंसूबे सभी के शांत हैं।



कुछ भी कर लो अब, क्षतिपूर्ति तो क्षति करने वाले से ही होगी, ये योगी जी का ऐलान है।



हर हिंसक गतिविधि अब रोयेगी क्योंकि यूपी में योगी सरकार है। #TheGreat_CmYogi — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) December 27, 2019

This is what the complete tweet stated:

Every rioter is shocked. Every troublemaker is shocked. Seeing the strictness of the Yogi government, everyone is silent. Do anything, now the compensation will be from the one who did the damage, this is Yogi ji's announcement. Every violent protester will cry now because there is a Yogi government in UP.

Recently, CM Yogi Adityanath had also stated that every protestor or rioter who has damaged public property will have to compensate the state for the losses incurred. However, reports of police brutality and religious profiling have also emerged from the state.