Over the last few weeks, violence has broken in different parts of New Delhi. The most affected areas include Maujpur, Gokulpuri, Shiv Vihar, Mustafabad and Khajuri Khas. With 50 lives lost, SEWA Delhi and SEWA Bharat are raising rehabilitation funds for the victims on Milaap, an Indian crowdfunding site.

The SEWA team went to the violence-affected areas the moment we got police permission to enter. We also began to provide them with emergency relief like food and basic necessities required by women and children.

- SEWA Delhi

As of now, Rs.907,038 has been raised on the website. The funds will go towards meeting immediate and emergent needs such as food staples, sanitary needs, water and medicines of those affected.

SEWA will also use these funds to help survivors get in touch with government services for compensation schemes, social security, death benefits and replacement of burnt/damaged documents.

Apart from this, the funds will aim at rebuilding livelihood opportunities by replacing lost economic assets such as sewing machines and vending carts and assisting the survivors and victims in finding new work.

You can do your part and donate to SEWA via PayTm, UPI transfer or bank transfer.

Click here to help.