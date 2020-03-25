There is good news for animal lovers. You can still feed stray dogs during the lockdown so that they won't go hungry.

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi announced yesterday that the Delhi government will issue a feeder pass to these people amid the nationwide lockdown.

Any dog feeder can go to their district DCP office in delhi and get a feeder pass. Please start today as only 50 passes are being given per district. — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) March 24, 2020

She has also urged animal welfare workers to feed stray dogs, cows and birds during this lockdown since the virus doesn't affect them. She mentioned that these animals will die due to hunger which will cause another grave issue.

I have requested all animal welfare workers to feed the animals during this period of a lockdown. I will be doing the same. Please allow them to do so. If there is any problem, please contact me on 08800067890. pic.twitter.com/P7yvoZCuYJ — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) March 23, 2020

Earlier, the MP had asked people to feed the animals amid this lockdown as an act of compassion.

Please feed the pigeons and dogs. They cannot give you the virus but they will die if they are not fed. Do as much good as you can. It all adds up to a new world of compassion. — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) March 23, 2020

While we are all facing the brunt of the virus and the lockdown, please help the voiceless in these difficult times.