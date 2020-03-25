There is good news for animal lovers. You can still feed stray dogs during the lockdown so that they won't go hungry.   

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi announced yesterday that the Delhi government will issue a feeder pass to these people amid the nationwide lockdown.        

She has also urged animal welfare workers to feed stray dogs, cows and birds during this lockdown since the virus doesn't affect them. She mentioned that these animals will die due to hunger which will cause another grave issue. 

Earlier, the MP had asked people to feed the animals amid this lockdown as an act of compassion. 

 While we are all facing the brunt of the virus and the lockdown, please help the voiceless in these difficult times. 