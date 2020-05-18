The country is still reeling from a pandemic and now it seems like the storm that hit India overnight is likely to intesify further. Cyclone Amphan along the central parts of South Bay of Bengal has hit two states - Bengal and Odisha and is said to get worse in the next 12 hours.

It is now being called a "super cyclone" and the two states have been alerted about the same. To address this issue PM Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs and National Disaster Management Authority, today.

To review arising cyclone situation, PM Narendra Modi to chair high-level meeting with MHA, NDMA at 4 pm Monday: HM Amit Shah — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 18, 2020

The extremely severe cyclonic storm ''Amphan'', moving with a speed of 13 kmph over west-central and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal, is likely to gain more strength and intensify further into a super cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours.

- India Meteorological Department

Heavy rainfall along with high-velocity winds in coastal districts of Odisha and parts of West Bengal is expected, and the cyclone is expected to cross West Bengal and Bangladesh on May 20.

On Sunday, National Disaster Response Force personnel were deployed in West Bengal and Odisha. They stated that they are ready to undertake massive evacuation of 11 lakh people who will be affected the worst. Twelve coastal districts of Odisha are on high alert, this includes Ganjam, Gajapti, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda and Nayagarh.