A blast that rocked the capital of Lebanon, Beirut, 3 days ago caused loss of life and property, which have left the city reeling.

Hundreds of people died in the disaster and another thousand were left homeless due to its effects. But even though the damages are deep, the city is showing amazing resilience in coming back to its feet.

These pictures are proof of the same.

Hundreds of young Lebanese ditched drinks for brooms to cleanup. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital.#respect #prayforlebanon pic.twitter.com/Zm4G1ofi4G — headline.kwt® (@HeadlineKwt) August 6, 2020

These are local activists and volunteers taking up the task of cleaning the city themselves, as there was no such initiative undertaken by the government.

The blast affected every property that fell in its way and obviously then, the debris was all over. Keeping the situation in mind, these young Lebanese decided to fix that themselves.

Thousands of volunteers from all over Lebanon have come to Beirut to help with the clean up. #lebanon pic.twitter.com/mFibUmbd8q — Rebecca Collard (@rebeccacollard) August 5, 2020

Some shared by the volunteers and some by others, the pictures of the cleanup process are now doing rounds on social media and one can see the humongous task that has been undertaken by Lebanese youth.

#Beirutblasts : Lebanese volunteers band together to clean up and give aid

A spontaneous cleanup operation was underway after the huge blast at Beirut's port#Beruit #RebuildingBeruit #Lebanon #Lebanese pic.twitter.com/O3Q3csGshQ — Soundar C / சௌந்தர் செ (@soundarc2001) August 6, 2020

Watch: In #Beirut's beloved bar districts, hundreds of young Lebanese ditched beers for brooms to sweep debris in the absence of a state-sponsored cleanup operation following the deadly blast.https://t.co/b0Q1Eogw5W pic.twitter.com/GOjZd8AWhE — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 6, 2020

Today was great,can’t express the sadness I felt during the cleanup day in Beirut



The Damages are huge



Head to the streets, help clean people houses,offices,schools..



Our country needs us more than anyone Fa yalla 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/LWPTbrtWIh — Rayan (@rayant25) August 6, 2020

Can't express the sadness i felt during the cleanup today!

This is so sad..🥀💔

I am so proud of the lebanese people that are helping eachother🙏 pic.twitter.com/Q1AFxhINCA — Nathalie (@Nathali43516086) August 6, 2020

And the cleanup begins.

A morning stroll down Saint Michael steet, Beirut.

Homes and businesses in tatters.

We will rebuild !!!!#Beirut pic.twitter.com/UFdE81mirB — George Dodd 🇦🇺 (@georged13252287) August 6, 2020

.@LaraJBitar is documenting Beirut's self-organized cleanup response and the inaction of the military, which has been sent to the streets under a state of emergency. pic.twitter.com/rjQV4hsbT2 — Evan Hill (@evanchill) August 6, 2020

#UPDATE The blast in Beirut killed at least 137, left dozens missing and at least 5,000 injured.



A spontaneous cleanup operation is underway, a glimmer of solidarity after a devastating night. A few civil defence workers could be seen, but were vastly outnumbered by volunteers pic.twitter.com/OE5QHHTyYh — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 6, 2020

Vid of @basmehzeitooneh crew cleaning up houses in #MarMikhael in #Beirut today - cleanup is part of what they are doing. They’ll be back at it tomorrow. Give if you can 🙏 pic.twitter.com/v98IEVxoJi — Alia Malek عليا مالك (@AliaMalek) August 5, 2020

Apart from this, they have also been providing aid to affected people. Meanwhile, families in neighbouring towns have opened their homes to anyone who doesn't know where to go.

As of now, it is being said that it may take 2-3 months for people to go back to their houses in the most severely affected areas. Here's hoping that the spirit of Beirut makes the wait bearable.