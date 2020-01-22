An annual solar eclipse occurred on 26th December 2019. Exposing your eyes to the sun without proper eye protection during solar eclipse can cause retinal burns.

In a recent incident that came to light from Jaipur, at least 15 youngsters in the age group of 10-20 years lost their vision after they saw last month's solar eclipse with naked eyes.

Talking to media, Kamlesh Khilnani, Head Ophthalmologist at SMS Hospital, Jaipur, said:

Watching solar eclipse with naked eyes can result in solar retinitis. 15 such cases have been reported at the hospital. Our examination has found that a part of their retina had been burnt.

He added that they were being given supportive treatment for the past few weeks but they can only recover partially and it is impossible to restore their normal vision.