Has it ever happened that you have a few questions you'd like to ask your father but you think that you're too old to ask him these things? Like how to change the oil in your car or where to smartly invest your money?



God knows I have been in that situation a lot . Well, don't worry because YouTuber Rob has got you covered with all your dad oriented questions.



As a person who grew up with an absent father, this humble man has set up a YouTube channel where he helps kids with no support to hone their survival instincts and tries to help them tackle simple, everyday tasks.

His father walked out on him when he was a teenager, exposing a very young Rob to figure things out on his own. With no one to teach him life skills, he experienced a lot of difficulties.

This is when he decided to start a YouTube channel titled, 'Dad, how do I?'. He gives advice on life skills ranging from tying a tie, changing a tyre, ironing a shirt.

Basically, he answers all the questions about basic tasks that one would usually ask their dads to help with.

Rob doesn't want any other kid who's growing up without an absent parent to struggle with life skills the way he did. So with his YouTube channel, Rob's goal in life is 'to raise good adults'. He further adds:

I never wanted to be wealthy. I never wanted to be necessarily successful. My goal in life was to raise good adults - not good children but good adults - because I had a fractured childhood.

Further describing his 'fractured' childhood, he opened up about his strained relationship with his father after he separated with his mom:

He got custody of us, but he didn't really want us. I think he was kind of done by that time. He said, 'You know, I'm done having kids... You're going to have to figure out where these kids are going because otherwise I'm putting them in foster homes.

It was only after Rob became a father, nurtured and settled his beautiful children that he decided to create useful and practical content for the world. Basically he's teaching millennials how to be aatma nirbhar.

These hardships of life taught him how to be a softie at heart, his life experiences turned him into the generous, helpful man he is today.