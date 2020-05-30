Parenting YouTuber Myka Stauffer has been facing a lot of criticism online for abandoning her adopted child Huxley for being autistic.

In a video titled an update on our family, Myka and her husband James said that they have 'rehomed' Huxley because of 'unspecified behavioral issues'.

Myka added that she felt failed as mom, while James went on to add that there were a lot of 'special needs' the couple didn't know about while they were adopting the child.

Once Huxley came home, there was a lot more special needs that we weren’t aware of, and that we were not told. For us, it’s been really hard hearing from the medical professionals, a lot of their feedback, and things that have been upsetting. We’ve never wanted to be in this position. And we’ve been trying to get his needs met and help him out as much as possible. We truly love him.

This has enraged people online who say that child is not a commodity that can be given to someone else if not found ideal.

Hey Myka Stauffer- when I was a child I liked the attention of friends and family when they came over, but my parents didn’t take that as a sign that I didn’t want to live with them anymore. You gave up your special needs son because he didn’t fit your aesthetic and you’re shit. pic.twitter.com/rJtFk1U3ma — Cam 🥀 (@camsopinionss) May 28, 2020

Can’t stop thinking about this poor boy :( also hope his siblings are doing ok #mykastauffer pic.twitter.com/JLaaMaEsrJ — . (@russiangymstan) May 28, 2020

What Myka Stauffer and her husband did is awful. You don’t just give a child back...



I feel so bad for Huxley, I hope he gets all the love. I feel really bad for the Stauffer kids too, they’re probably just wondering where their brother is... 💔 pic.twitter.com/46khiEHDDz — Mychal (@mychal3ts) May 28, 2020

In an insensitive clip doing rounds on the internet, Stauffer was allegedly heard saying:

And that’s why you don’t see Huxley on the vlog. He’s probably having a meltdown.

Which is just one of the things the couple is being criticised for. The other being using the kid for getting brand deals.

So Myka Stauffer and her husband basically adopted a kid (already have four biologically) and decided to give him up after not being able to care for him because he’s special needs.



She used a fucking kid for content. Family channels are fucking DISGUSTING. pic.twitter.com/4Ip0yOmdh1 — The Killer Doll🔪 (@xTheKillerDollx) May 28, 2020

The white saviourism coming from the #mykastauffer video is astonishing and disgusting.



"Forever home" like that poor child is a dog and not a human. — Ameerah 🌿 (@BooksAndAmeerah) May 28, 2020

Autistic children aren’t puppies. They don’t have “forever families.” They don’t get “rehomed.” They get abandoned.



Myka Stauffer abandoned this autistic child. https://t.co/H7ZrsYvXI8 — Sara Luterman (@slooterman) May 28, 2020

For instance, hypoallergenic laundry detergent sponsoring her video titled 5 Things I Didn’t EXPECT About Our China ADOPTION! International ADOPTION. In the video Myka says:

One thing I did to help our bond was decide to use Dreft baby detergent. It was really nice because Dreft baby detergent has this scent just like a newborn, so when I’m cuddling a 3-year-old baby boy I can still feel like I’m snuggling that brand-new baby.

Well I sincerely hope that Myka Stauffer's online career is over



As an adopted disabled person this just hits too close to home — Kim Sauder Awareness Month (@crippledscholar) May 28, 2020

This. Myka Stauffer owes Huxley every cent she made off of him.



Huxley’s disability may affect his ability to take care of himself as an adult— financially or otherwise. That money could pay his rent and groceries one day. https://t.co/vwxEqHJZ6j — CASSANDRA (@CassaClaire) May 28, 2020

I don't know how #mykastauffer can live with herself. She adopted Huxley & then gave him up as he was autistic. I'm lost for words. How can anyone abandon their son because he isn't "perfect Autistic people are incredible & so wonderful. I'm heartbroken for this beautiful boy pic.twitter.com/YIUveiMrNz — @Aoifs123 (@Aoifs123) May 28, 2020

Myka Stauffer, the woman who “rehomed” — abandoned — her adopted toddler because of “behavior issues” also hashtagged her posts with him as hashtag china adoption.



Sorry you couldn’t easily fufill your white savior narrative. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/0qJX1usxQd — Raven Brunner #BLM (@raventbrunner) May 28, 2020

I see people defending #mykastauffer. They claim she was doing what was right for the child. The problem with this claim is: she was actually doing what was right by HER. He didn’t fit into her narrative so she abandoned him. I am deeply sickened. #cancelmykastauffer — amanda (@offbyhearttt) May 30, 2020

There has been no further explanation from the couple yet.