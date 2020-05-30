Parenting YouTuber Myka Stauffer has been facing a lot of criticism online for abandoning her adopted child Huxley for being autistic.

In a video titled an update on our family, Myka and her husband James said that they have 'rehomed' Huxley because of 'unspecified behavioral issues'.

Myka added that she felt failed as mom, while James went on to add that there were a lot of 'special needs' the couple didn't know about while they were adopting the child.

Once Huxley came home, there was a lot more special needs that we weren’t aware of, and that we were not told. For us, it’s been really hard hearing from the medical professionals, a lot of their feedback, and things that have been upsetting. We’ve never wanted to be in this position. And we’ve been trying to get his needs met and help him out as much as possible. We truly love him.

This has enraged people online who say that child is not a commodity that can be given to someone else if not found ideal. 

In an insensitive clip doing rounds on the internet, Stauffer was allegedly heard saying: 

And that’s why you don’t see Huxley on the vlog. He’s probably having a meltdown.

Which is just one of the things the couple is being criticised for. The other being using the kid for getting brand deals.

For instance, hypoallergenic laundry detergent sponsoring her video titled 5 Things I Didn’t EXPECT About Our China ADOPTION! International ADOPTION. In the video Myka says: 

One thing I did to help our bond was decide to use Dreft baby detergent. It was really nice because Dreft baby detergent has this scent just like a newborn, so when I’m cuddling a 3-year-old baby boy I can still feel like I’m snuggling that brand-new baby.

There has been no further explanation from the couple yet.