When the Refugee Olympic team participated in the Olympics Games in Rio in 2016 for the first time, it sent a message of hope and inclusion to millions of refugees who inspire the world with the strength of their human spirit.

The journey of Yusra Mardini from Syria to Rio and then Tokyo needs to be heard. It is full of strength and resilience.

When she first appeared at Olympic five years ago in Rio, she made headlines as a teenager with her moving refugee story.

As a teenager, Yusra Mardini fled the war in Syria.



She swam for three hours, in the open sea, steering her sinking boat to safety, saving every passenger on board.



Then she trekked from Greece to Germany by foot.



Today, she competed in 100m Butterfly at the #Olympics.

Born in Syria, Yusra was raised in a disciplined Muslim family in Darayya. Her father was a swimming coach and she started learning swimming on weekends. But fascinated by flying planes, she always wanted to be a pilot.

She was in 7th standard when the civil unrest began in Syria in 2011 and never came to an end leading to a mass exodus of refugees. Yusra's family also fled the town and this put a stop to her swimming sessions.

In 2015, Yusra along with her elder sister escaped from Syria and completed an arduous journey to Germany. They flew to Turkey from where they boarded a boat to Greece.

The boat journey that was supposed to be around 45 minutes lasted for over 3 hours as their boat broke mid-water. Yusra along with her sister and others were found pushing the broken boat ashore.

Yusra swam for three hours in the sea to push a sinking boat to safety.



Now, she swims for every refugee in the world. You are an inspiration to us all @YusraMardini.



Now, she swims for every refugee in the world. You are an inspiration to us all @YusraMardini.

Watch her compete in #Tokyo2020.

A 17-year-old swimming across the sea with the load of 17 more passengers on her shoulder. Yusra became a symbol of hope and strength.

She reached Germany part on foot, in buses and even with the help of smugglers.

A swimmer.

An Olympian.

A refugee.



A swimmer.

An Olympian.

A refugee.

Join us in supporting @Refugees Goodwill Ambassador @YusraMardini and all the @RefugeesOlympic team athletes competing at #Tokyo2020!

And one year later, there she was in Rio competing as part of the first-ever IOC Refugee Olympic Team in 2016.

While she could not secure a spot in the semi-finals, she went on to become a UNHCR goodwill ambassador. Today, she continues to work for the welfare of refugees across the world.

Earlier this year, speaking at an interview with the Olympic Channel, she said:

Sport was our way out. It was kind of what gave us hope to build our new lives.

Ever since the Tokyo Olympics began, we have come across success stories of athletes who faced extreme struggles to make their dream come true. And Yusra's story is one of them.

Olympics is her greatest dream. She talked about it at Eurosport's Trailblazers series:

I want to do lots of things but, for me, swimming has been number one and being a part of the Olympic games is my biggest dream. My dream is for the world to be at peace and there will be no more refugees anymore. That those wars will end and that we are all equal in the world and live peacefully and in harmony. I know it's hard but this is my dream.

We wish all your dreams come true, Yusra. You are an epitome of strength.