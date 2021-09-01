Pandemic has changed everything. Many of us are working from home. While it may be comforting for some, it has its cons. We lack a lot of physical activity, and it has impacted our health. To tackle this, an Indian firm called Zerodha has a solution for us.

This finance company is offering perks to its employees to stay healthy and maintain a work-life- balance. Wait, there is more to it.

Recently, Nithin Kamath, the CEO of the company, launched a 12-month 'get-healthy goal’ programme to motivate its employees to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

The programme motivates the employees to maintain a healthy life, and in return, the company, along with a 1-month salary, will have a lucky draw where the winner will get a reward worth Rs 10 lakhs.

Sharing the news on Twitter, he talked about how the pandemic has impacted the workforce environment and how this program will help them.



On our internal forum(@discourse), we asked everyone to set a 12-month get-healthy goal & update the progress every month, to create accountability. To increase participation, we said everyone who reaches the goal will get a 1-month salary as bonus & 1 lucky draw for Rs 10lks 2/3 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 28, 2021

While it's true, the initiative will motivate employees to have better mental and physical health.



The transformation stories are super inspiring & pushing others to take action as well. We also have proof that getting healthy improves professional performance as well. Our Get Healthy program will now run permanently.

Sharing to seed the idea among fellow entrepreneurs. 3/3 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 28, 2021

The post has also gone viral. Many people are appreciating the effort of the company.

Excellent. This really set's as an example for other organisations. — Ajeykumar A (@aju_antinmath) August 29, 2021

You are real employee centric enterpreneur , You set the goal for employee not as standard ritual as to click the photos and post to linkedin but also kept some tangible benefit for the goal, hatts off to you. — HARSHAL WANI (@harshalwani1111) August 28, 2021

This is awesome! This is in a way epic as it shows the company understands long term investment. Best investment is in people. — L (@kami7999) August 28, 2021

Awesome Nithin. More and more of our entrepreneurs need come use some.of their creativity to improve well being of their employees. — Ani Borkar (@asinaib) August 29, 2021

Excellent piece of information. Not achieving the goals should not be demotivating for the individuals otherwise it can affect health of the individuals. Considering the effective R&R program, I'm interested to know what happened to the individuals who couldn't achieve the goals. — Kartik Kamdar (@KartikPKamdar) August 28, 2021

Great minds think differently. Inspiring — Geetu Moza (@Geetu_Moza) August 28, 2021

You got that right Nithin. Glad that you have taken innovative approach to address this issue. — Subhasree Ray (@DrSubhasree) August 30, 2021

Great initiative @zerodhaonline & @Nithin0dha ..



Healthy employees are happy employees and happy employees ensure that their clients are happy too. — Priyaranjan Mohanty (@mohantypr) August 28, 2021

Thanks for doing it!

Hope other folks get inspired and start practicing something similar with their team. One of the simplest ways to increase the eNPS is by taking the actual care of the team members not just on paper. — Ganesh Sharma (@erganeshsharma) August 29, 2021

Zerodha is setting up new benchmarks! Kudos to you for such an initiative. So happy to see entrepreneurs taking care of their employees. — Stock Ideas - That Stock guy (@StockIdeas6) August 29, 2021

We hope this brings change and encourages employees to focus on their health as well.