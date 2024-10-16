Imagine ordering your favorite dish and getting something totally different, only to be told to enjoy it anyway. Well, that’s exactly what happened to Ananya, a Hyderabad student, who ordered chicken manchurian through Zomato but got chicken 65 instead. And when she reached out to customer care, their solution? Just eat it.

Yep, it’s true. When Ananya flagged the mix-up, expecting a quick fix or maybe even an apology, she got a rather unique response. The Zomato representative, Syeda, casually told her, “We request you to please have it… we are sure you will love it.” Uh, excuse me? Did they just pull a “what’s on your plate is your fate” move on her?

Of course, like any self-respecting millennial faced with a bizarre situation, Ananya shared the whole convo on X (formerly Twitter), and it instantly went viral. With almost half a million views, people had thoughts. Some found it hilarious, others shared their own “Zomato blues” stories, and one user even joked that this was better than being asked for photos of the missing items.

But Ananya wasn’t expecting all this drama. “It’s a restaurant I regularly order from, so I wasn’t expecting much to go wrong,” she said. Clearly, the universe (and Zomato’s customer care) had other plans for her meal.

Social media users joined the fun, and let’s just say, customer care reps across platforms got roasted (pun intended). One person quipped, “I’ve switched to Swiggy,” while another dragged Zomato’s CEO into the mix, tweeting, “Hey Deepinder Goyal, improve your customer care responses, instead of just blindly running after profitability.”

Zomato customer care is a joke. Scammers at best. I’ve switched to Swiggy. — Atharva Deosthale (@athudeosthale) October 14, 2024

Bole toh Khana padega …. — Lalit Gour (@lalitgrateful) October 14, 2024

Zomato be like: Goods sold will not be returned. — Kavita (@kavita10_) October 14, 2024

And while Zomato did respond in its usual, “We’re truly sorry” way, the damage (and the giggles) had already been done.

Hi Ananya, we’re truly sorry for the trouble you have faced. This is not the kind of experience we ever wanted for you. Shoot us a DM with your registered phone number/ order ID, and we'll get things sorted at the earliest. https://t.co/jcTFuGT2Se — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) October 15, 2024

In the end, Ananya did get a full refund after Zomato called her up, but not before having a good laugh over the entire situation. Honestly, we kinda love the chaos.