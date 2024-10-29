A simple video with a powerful message is making waves on social media, featuring a specially-abled Zomato delivery agent who’s defying all odds by continuing to support himself and his family after losing both his hands.

Shared by user @rose_k01 on X (formerly Twitter), the video captures the agent expertly riding his scooty, undeterred and determined, fulfilling his deliveries like an absolute boss.

The real kicker? When a passerby, intrigued by his story, asks, “Chala lete ho uncle?” (Can you manage to ride?), the delivery hero simply nods, breaking into a humble smile. Just like that, he makes it clear that nothing is holding him back. His quiet confidence has struck a chord with thousands, as the clip has racked up over 16k views, sparking admiration for his sheer resilience.

Massive RESPECT for This Zomato Delivery Man 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Y0WtX88aGY — Rosy (@rose_k01) October 25, 2024

Social media has lit up with comments praising him as a true inspiration. One user wrote, “Respect for such heroes. They remind us not to blame circumstances.” Another added a gentle reminder for safety, saying, “Hats off to his courage, but he should wear a helmet.” And one comment cut straight to the point, asking, “What’s your excuse?”

Respect for such hero’s. 🙏🏻



Yes they are real life hero’s who make those learn who just keep blaming the situations and their lives — Parav Sharma (@ParavSharma23) October 25, 2024

This isn’t the first time a specially-abled Zomato agent has won hearts online. A while back, a viral photo captured another delivery agent in an adapted wheelchair bike, braving chaotic roads with the same unshakable spirit. Even Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal reposted it, hailing the agent’s resilience.

Dear @zomato & @deepigoyal



More of this please.



Best thing I’ve seen in a very long time from your company.



Despite the errant drivers who have made life hell on the roads this is a special moment.



This is as inclusive as it gets. His story is fascinating.



Bravo! pic.twitter.com/MjjSNUpxhm — NK (@NaraayanKannan) February 19, 2024

These stories, shared and celebrated online, are a powerful reminder that resilience doesn’t make noise but speaks volumes.