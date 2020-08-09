On Saturday,  Zomato shared that they are introducing a provision for period leaves for their menstruating employees. 

In a note to the staff, Zomato Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal mentioned that this provision will be available for women as well as transgender employees. He also mentioned the company took this decision to encourage a trustworthy and accepting culture at work. 

There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave. You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day.

Goyal shared that employees have the liberty to report if anyone faces harassment while applying for menstrual leaves. It is because of this provision, menstruating women can have 10 extra leaves when compared to men. 

To avoid any mismanagement in work, the CEO added that the leaves should only be utilised if one is really unable to tend to work and shouldn't be used to opt out of pending commitments. 

Seeing this, people had all kinds of reactions to it. Period leaves have been a subject of controversy as some might term this provision to be favouring one gender.

Earlier Culture Machine and Media House Mathrubhumi also opted for a period leave policy. Although the former received a very timid reaction regarding the same. 