In the world of unconventional job listings, Zomato seems to have taken things to a whole new level. Recently, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared a job opening for the position of Chief of Staff on social media, and let’s just say, it sparked a lot of conversations.

The role, based in Gurugram, came with some pretty unusual conditions, like no salary for the first year and a whopping Rs 20 lakh fee that the candidate has to pay upfront. Yes, you read that right. According to Goyal, the position is for someone with “hunger,” “empathy,” and “common sense.”

But there’s a catch, no prior experience or sense of entitlement allowed. Essentially, Zomato seems to be looking for the ultimate team player, minus the financial benefits (at least for the first year).

While the no-salary clause was meant to weed out people seeking traditional financial perks, Zomato sweetened the deal by promising to donate Rs 50 lakh to a charity of the candidate’s choice, an amount equivalent to the usual salary for such a role. And starting from the second year, the lucky candidate would reportedly get a paycheck exceeding Rs 50 lakh annually.

But social media? Oh, it wasn’t having it. People were quick to point out the glaring issues with the offer, with many dubbing it exploitative. One user commented, “They [candidates] will surely go hungry after the loan for 20 lakh,” while another added, “Young people need money, not the afterglow of charity.”

Others didn’t hold back either. One user said, “Three months is sufficient to assess a candidate, without making them shell out 20 lakh!” Another said, “Zomato wants a Chief of Staff, not a martyr. Let’s not glorify unpaid labor as ‘investment in learning.“ One more user said, “As if exploiting gig workers wasn’t enough, now they’re coming for middle-class parents!”

Even Goyal himself waded into the comment section, clarifying, “No, we just want one person who gets the point. Not 100.”

But Does the Point Even Land?

The backlash isn’t surprising. Many criticized the offer for normalizing unpaid labor under the guise of being “different.” The fee of Rs 20 lakh, in particular, left people puzzled, because how does one pay to work? In an era where financial stability is key, the offer seemed to completely disregard the economic realities of most people.

While Zomato’s attempt at attracting highly motivated individuals was likely well-intentioned, the execution seems to have fallen flat. After all, not everyone can afford to work for free and pay for the privilege.

What do you think, bold innovation or just plain exploitation? Let us know.