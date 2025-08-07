So, Ranveer Allahbadia is trending… again. If you’ve been on the internet and not living under a rock (or your college WiFi isn’t acting up), you’ve probably heard about the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy that’s set the desi Twitterverse on fire. From celebs ‘boycotting’ podcasts to epic unfollow sprees and public apologies that spawned a thousand memes, this saga has everything. But kya scene hai, actually?

Image courtesy Economic Times

1. The Drama Kicked Off – But What Happened?

Let’s rewind: Ranveer Allahbadia (aka BeerBiceps) landed in hot water after dropping controversial remarks on ‘India’s Got Latent’. Next thing we know, the internet was clutching its collective pearls, and FIRs started raining like Mumbai monsoon. So much drama that even daily soaps felt underdressed.

2. Boycott, But Make It Performative

In classic celeb style, a bunch of famous folks publicly declared they were boycotting Ranveer’s podcast. except, plot twist, Ranveer says he never even invited most of them. So, it’s like saying you’re quitting a WhatsApp group you were never added to. Cue the collective facepalm and major “main khud apni favourite hoon” energy.

3. The Unfollow Olympics, ft. Kohli & Yuvraj

The social media fallout? Chef’s kiss. Sporting legends like Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh reportedly pressed the big ol’ ‘unfollow’ button on Ranveer amid the drama. Insta’s loyalty is shakier than Delhi’s WiFi during a thunderstorm. Ranveer lost over 8,000 followers in what felt like a blink. Clearly, in 2025, a digital unfollow hits harder than ghosting your crush.

4. When Brands Hit the ‘Announce Exit’ Button

Not just fans, but brands dipped too. Stars like B Praak backed out of planned collabs, and the All Indian Cine Workers Association went full cancel-mode, calling for a ban on ‘India’s Got Latent’. The domino effect of cancel culture is REAL, one moment you’re everybody’s bhai, the next you’re “that guy from the controversy.”

Image courtesy Internet Freedom Foundation

5. The Apology Era Begins

Nothing says “I goofed up” like a groveling video apology, and Ranveer delivered just that, admitting his comments were not funny (tough crowd, bro). To put out the fire, Samay Raina (co-host) yeeted the show’s episodes off YouTube, which is basically the content version of Ctrl+Alt+Delete. But does the internet ever really forget?

Image courtesy Hindustan Times

Conclusion: Digital Dhamaka or Just Another Day Online?

The desi internet is a wild place where controversies explode overnight, and careers can nosedive just as fast. But did Ranveer’s apology and content deletion fix things, or is this the new normal of influencer accountability? Tell us, does saying “sorry” cut it, or should we demand more than a teary camera confession?