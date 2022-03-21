If you think young adults lack the drive to meet their goals, this 19-year-old boy's unwavering determination will change your mind.

In a video that went viral minutes after it was posted on social media Sunday evening, a young man is seen running intentionally down a Noida road around midnight.

The runner, despite being drenched in sweat, repeatedly declines filmmaker and author Vinod Kapri's offers to drive him home.

The filmmaker traces his interaction with 19-year-old Pradeep Mehra in an inspiring clip, as he manages to gradually impress Mr Kapri with every new bit of information he unveils about his decision to run 10 km in the middle of night

This is PURE GOLD❤️❤️



नोएडा की सड़क पर कल रात 12 बजे मुझे ये लड़का कंधे पर बैग टांगें बहुत तेज़ दौड़ता नज़र आया



मैंने सोचा

किसी परेशानी में होगा , लिफ़्ट देनी चाहिए



बार बार लिफ़्ट का ऑफ़र किया पर इसने मना कर दिया



वजह सुनेंगे तो आपको इस बच्चे से प्यार हो जाएगा ❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/kjBcLS5CQu — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 20, 2022

Mr Mehra, a native of Uttarakhand, runs a 10-km stretch every day between his job in Noida's Sector 16 and his home in Barola, where he lives with his brother. He runs in order to join the army.

The sheer tenacity of this youngster has attracted a lot of attention, and many people are applauding his unshakeable spirit.

Pradeep you are amazing. Through Vinod sir, you can probably change the thinking of many children. I pray to God that you will definitely be successful.https://t.co/zSM9EtXqnu — Shiva Sharma (@Er_ShivaSharma) March 20, 2022

Have watched this video multiple times, his words and smile holds you. He symbolises hope and aspiration…his is a story of sheer grit, a story of visualising goals and going all out to achieve them. — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) March 20, 2022

The boy here is not complaining about anyone or anything. He is not expecting sympathy or help. He knows what he has to do. He is just doing it with determination. His focus is not on the past, but it's on the present and the future.



Citizens like him make our country great!



🇮🇳 — Manivannan, P. (@Captain_Mani72) March 21, 2022

While there are some people who believe that the helplessness of the young boy is glorified, which isn't something that he deserves.

People are shocked like they have never seen a 16- 20 year old boys running through the streets. Sometimes I wonder how disconnect they’re from the reality. They’re not running to get fit, they’re running to get selected for a job. This is helplessness. — Harsh (@_ambedkarite) March 20, 2022

When a privileged filmmaker discovers a working class boy. Nothing inspiring here. Just a glorification of unnecessary struggle in the name of ‘hustle culture.’ Most of this republic’s joys are based on watching people struggling for very basics in the name of sincere hard work. https://t.co/2irG35lqoT — Anurag Minus Verma (@confusedvichar) March 20, 2022

In short amiron ke chochle hain garibon ke struggle ko apne fayada ke liye use krna https://t.co/Sz3ArmKjLd — raan (@raviran83879091) March 21, 2022

Absolutely, he is struggling to get a job for a simple livelihood. Glorification won't change the fact of his life. Poor soul is unknowingly used for views. — Mukul Pankaj Mani (@mukul_pankaj) March 20, 2022

There are many like him found in Bihar running KMs early mornings in hope of getting into army, police.



Larger issue of unemployment won't catch eyeballs that is why sensational stuff put out for views and impressions. — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) March 21, 2022

There are countless young adults who are the sole breadwinners in their families, and hard work is not always a choice, but rather a necessity. With stories like Pradeep Mehra's gaining traction, the government should act to reduce, if not eliminate, the long-standing crisis.