“You can never get what’s written for someone else and nobody can take what the universe has written for you.”
This is a line that I will never forget because my father has been saying it ever since my sisters and I were kids. Not only do I have faith in this statement with all my heart, but it also greatly impacted my life choices. And, I believe that there’s always a statement that can change many lives in an instant.
A social media user, who goes with the username @postingtime, asked their followers to reveal a sentence that can change lives instantly and the followers shared some eye-opening statements that totally made sense. Read on.
Write these down for the right time, folks!