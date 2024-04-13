“You can never get what’s written for someone else and nobody can take what the universe has written for you.”

This is a line that I will never forget because my father has been saying it ever since my sisters and I were kids. Not only do I have faith in this statement with all my heart, but it also greatly impacted my life choices. And, I believe that there’s always a statement that can change many lives in an instant.

A social media user, who goes with the username @postingtime, asked their followers to reveal a sentence that can change lives instantly and the followers shared some eye-opening statements that totally made sense. Read on.

My personal favorites you are welcome to choose from:



1. You have ONE life.

2. It's not that serious.

3. You will be okay. — Lianne Valle (@liannevalle) April 11, 2024

Embrace change, it's the only constant in life. — Anjali Tanna (@fuzzieandsassy) April 13, 2024

"the useless days will add up to something…these things are your becoming"



tiny beautiful things by cheryl strayed https://t.co/lP2gdeoFwH pic.twitter.com/WsUrpjdCyP — ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) April 12, 2024

"If you don't pick a day to rest, your body will pick it for you." https://t.co/rjEgOk1Zak — phee 🕊️ (@PhoenixTesni) April 12, 2024

no love, however brief, is wasted https://t.co/tleQT9Z168 pic.twitter.com/Pyav18zB5r — arlene ✨🐍 Very Unwell spn/dune era i am sorry (@hvysbjctmatter) April 12, 2024

we cannot simply sit and stare at our wounds forever https://t.co/Q3Y2AiPf80 — xōchi (@femmecuomo) April 11, 2024

"don't borrow grief from the future" https://t.co/V0mWTkCeyH — s 🍉🍒🎄 (@saucherie) April 12, 2024

„if you can’t beat the fear, just do it scared“ always stuck to me https://t.co/z55gSuctUl — g 🖤 (@goIdencIouds) April 11, 2024

idk but this one did somethin to me https://t.co/NA7nJbIZrs pic.twitter.com/o2rO8bNtV7 — syd 🌻🦥 (@sunflower_syd) April 12, 2024

You don't get mats from breaking other people's builds ☝️ — 42xp (@42XP_goo) April 11, 2024

one of my mothers favorites is "there is no pain in the world greater than yours" — bisexual womans straight boyfriend (@2fast2furios) April 11, 2024

the second thing will always happen but the former is more uncertain. — mouseguts🐭❗️ (@basiljackdaw) April 10, 2024

this single-handedly changed my entire perspective randomly last year pic.twitter.com/oS4dvCLCHE — jas (@being__it) April 10, 2024

You know what you need to do to improve your life. You're just waiting for someone else to tell you because our minds are trained to take instructions rather than create its own path. — King (@Kinggdavid__) April 11, 2024

“when you find yourself questioning whether the cup is half full or empty, try to find a smaller glass” — NEWCAMJESSY TOP5% (@Newcamjessy) April 12, 2024

“We take refuge in the commonplace, despairing of ever achieving that beautiful life of which we have dreamed.”—Flaubert — Torben Robertson (@TorbenRobertson) April 11, 2024

I have two favourites.



“Have a cuppa cement and harden the fuck up.” Advice from a pal.



“Everything in the entire world is a test of willpower. You need only decide that you have won.” Read somewhere. — Ivan Breytenbach (@IvanBreytenbach) April 12, 2024

“If you’re trying to love yourself, you already do. Where do you think the trying comes from?” https://t.co/lKi12iLe9j — Monica Byrne (@monicabyrne13) April 12, 2024

“you might not see them suffer like they made you suffer, but trust that their biggest punishment is who they are..”



genuinely changed my entire outlook https://t.co/DlyUyOSZRq — 𝓐 *｡★･* (@bigsoupgirl) April 12, 2024

‘If you have the power to offer someone a little relief, do it. You know what a little relief feels like? It feels like a lot’ https://t.co/ljNdBBcgYy — Professor Biscuits🇵🇸 (@Decaffitated) April 12, 2024

“the way you spend your days is the way you spend your life” https://t.co/OU3UP4c8MQ — kenzie (@kenziesoleil) April 11, 2024

