Wait it out like Liverpool did.

For the fans of the club, there is a lot to feel proud of and while the agony of the human race continues, a certain bunch can finally sleep better for a few days.

Liverpool are champions of England.



After a painful 30-year wait, the ‘will never happen,’ the worst of times and the near misses - number 18 becomes 19.



By a massive margin. By mentality monsters. By Jürgen Klopp's design. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) June 25, 2020

There are records to be shown off, there are Twitter fights to be won, there are congratulatory messages to respond to and there is one solid reason to justify the obsession for football for those who don't understand it.

Or maybe one solid reason to not justify it at all.

But their biggest achievement doesn't lie in winning the title, it lies in waiting for it. Hanging in there, walking together.

It took 30 years for the Reds to lay their hands on the Premier League trophy.

3 decades; which may have seemed shorter than the last 3 months.

THE WAIT IS OVER



Liverpool wins the league for the first time in 30 years! 🏆🔴 @brfootball pic.twitter.com/hhYPoaVp6W — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 25, 2020

Fathers explaining to their kids why it is important for the team in Red to win and those kids growing up to become the same father.

1990-2020.



Liverpool's 30-year wait for a league title is over. pic.twitter.com/9MXENLCCXC — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 25, 2020

Emotional investment so big that nothing could have ruined things. Except a virus.

When the Premier League was cancelled earlier this year due to coronavirus, Liverpool were just two wins away from the title.

Two.

And an emotional Jürgen Klopp had then said:

Today, football matches aren't important.

Jürgen Klopp has today issued the following message to Liverpool supporters following the Premier League's decision to postpone all football due to #Coronavirus.



He is an exceptional football manager and an exceptional human being. And I says this despite being a Man Utd fan. pic.twitter.com/T9KInnXSgc — James Melville (@JamesMelville) March 13, 2020

Such a big statement to come from a man who had looked forward to the moment of glory for 5 years.

Again, the wait. It's an unfair life.

But somewhere, I think, even the football Gods got tired of testing commitment. The league came back, slowly, and the victory rushed.

The same Jürgen Klopp, was in tears last evening. Understandably, and for a good reason. With a cracking voice, he said:

Tonight, we couldn’t hold back.

"This is a big moment, I have no real words. I am completely overwhelmed. I never thought I would feel like this!" 😭



An emotional Jurgen Klopp broke down in tears after his #LFC side sealed the Premier League title!pic.twitter.com/Lo9IGceYLU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 26, 2020

Clinching the title with 7 games to spare: A record.

23 home victories - A record.

25-point-lead: A record.

Liverpool with em RECORDS

HATS OFF pic.twitter.com/253RGMk1Dc — Aghanz 🦸🏻‍♂🦸🏻‍♂🦸🏻‍♂ (@Aghanz_LI) June 25, 2020

Those are some numbers which might be forgotten with the fading memory and records that might be surpassed.

What will stay, is turning up every weekend. Cancelling plans to watch the team play, getting angry on bad days, but still calling up and saying 'I can't come' the next Sunday.



That is what this title is about.



Wait it out like Liverpool did.